“That sh*t looks insane lmao ”: CFB fans react to Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany’s massive $5 Million Texas Tech donation

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany made a $5 million donation to his alma mater on Thursday. The huge financial gift is dedicated towards the university's ongoing $242 million South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project.

The donation marks the final gift to The Campaign of Fearless Champions. This program was launched 10 years ago to revamp the university’s athletic facilities and has been largely successful. Mahomes, who was at the school during its launch, becomes the final donor.

The news of Patrick Mahomes' donation to Texas Tech has resulted in some amazing reactions in the college football world. Many enthusiasts, especially the Red Raiders fans, are excited at the quarterback’s gesture. Here's a look a some of the reactions online:

Other reactions to Mahomes' donation are given below:

"They just need about six more Patrick Mahomeses," a fan wrote.

"This is awesome," another fan wrote.

"Rename it Patrick Mahomes field," said a fan.

Patrick Mahomes' growing influence at Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes had a brilliant college football career at Texas Tech, which made him an NFL Draft first-round pick. However, his influence at the university and its athletic department has grown significantly over the years, since his transition to the professional stage.

In honor of Mahomes’ generous gift, Texas Tech will name the walkthrough area in the Womble Football Center after him. Additionally, the meeting room and the offensive coordinator's office in the new South End Zone Building at Jones AT&T Stadium will be named after him.

"When we first launched this campaign, Patrick was only a freshman and now, it is fitting that we approach the end of the campaign with a gift of his own," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said.

"We couldn't be prouder to announce this gift from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. We are so proud of Patrick for all he has accomplished and how he has continually supported Texas Tech on a global scale."

Since leaving Texas Tech, Mahomes has continued to be a passionate supporter of his alma mater. He’s taken advantage of open weekends on the Chiefs' schedule for the past three seasons to cheer on the Red Raiders, attending road games at Houston in 2021 and Kansas in 2023.

The Mahomes Gladiator logo has quickly become a fan favorite among Red Raider supporters since Texas Tech entered into a 10-year partnership with Adidas in July. This marks the first time an athlete partner's logo has been featured on official college apparel by Adidas.

"There isn't a greater ambassador for Texas Tech Athletics than Patrick Mahomes," head coach Joey McGuire said. "He is arguably the best brand in sports, not only for his success on the field but for what he and his family do off it.”

“Since my hiring here at Texas Tech, it's been evident to me just how much Patrick truly loves this university and football program, and this gift further emphasizes that.”

Patrick Mahomes spent three seasons with the Red Raiders, throwing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns. He was selected as the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has gone on to lead the team to one of the most dominant eras in the league's history.

