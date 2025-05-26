"That stadium was rocking" - Travis Hunter names surprising Big 10 team as Colorado's toughest opponent

Former Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was surprised by one Big 10 team as the team's toughest opponent.

Hunter played at Colorado for two years, and he named Nebraska as their toughest opponent in those two seasons.

"Our toughest opponent, I ain’t going to lie…it was definitely Nebraska,” Hunter said, via SI. “Bro, that stadium was rocking."

It's a surprise that Hunter named Nebraska as Colorado's toughest opponent, given the fact that the Buffaloes won that game 36-14.

However, Hunter says the Cornhuskers fans were loud and made it difficult to play, which makes the Buffaloes' win even more impressive.

In the win against Nebraska, Hunter recorded 3 receptions for 73 yards. He ended that season with 57 receptions for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns, while recording 23 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense.

Travis Hunter plans to play both ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter was a star two-way player in college at Colorado, and he wants to play both ways in the NFL.

Hunter was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars as they traded up to select him. After being picked, Hunter made it clear he wants to continue to play both ways but will do what is best for the team.

"You know, this organization expects a lot out of me," Hunter said, via NFL.com. "They expect me to come out and play right away, so I'm going to do whatever it takes for me to get out there and play right away."

Hunter will begin training camp focusing on offense, but Jaguars coach Liam Coen says he will get reps on defense.

"Yeah, he'll be able to get integrated next week on the defensive side of the ball," Coen said. "We just kind of ended up making a decision that from yesterday to today we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday, get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week he'll start to roll on defense."

At least for his rookie season, Hunter will likely play more offense than defense. But the reigning Heisman winner is confident he will be able to play both ways in the NFL and succeed as he did in Colorado.

Hunter will have his first NFL game on Sept. 7 at home against the Carolina Panthers.

