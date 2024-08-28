"That team was maybe the best roster I've ever seen in 2015": Kirk Herbstreit falls back to the loaded roster of Ohio state from 2015

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently joined Pat McAfee on his show. They had a long conversation about the Ohio State Buckeyes heading into the 2024-25 season. Ryan Day's team is ranked the second best in the Preseason AP Poll Top 25.

Kirk Herbstreit then went on to state that he was not in awe looking at the talent on Ohio State's roster this season. While he applauded the program for bringing in talents like Caleb Downs and Will Howard to the team, he called out the Buckeyes' 2015 roster, stating that it was the best roster 'he's ever seen'. He also went on to talk about them almost pulling off a perfect season before an upset loss at the hands of Michigan State.

Trending

"Look back at Ohio State's roster. Go back in 2015. They won it in 2014. They came back with the Bosa brothers or Joey Bosa, look at that roster in 2015. That was the year they played Michigan State at home. Everybody got bad they didn't give the ball to Zeke Elliott. They ended up getting upset by a backup quarterback at Michigan State. That team was maybe the best roster I've ever seen in 2015," Herbstreit said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ohio State had won a national championship under Urban Meyer's guidance during the 2014-15 season. They were aiming to become back-to-back natty winners with the way things were playing out. However, their loss to Michigan State led them to miss out on the Big Ten championship and the opportunity to defend their national title.

Ryan Day shares factors influencing his decision to appoint Will Howard as Ohio State's QB1 for the 2024-25 season

Will Howard spent four seasons with Kansas State before transferring to play for the Buckeyes this offseason. And just last week, Ryan Day announced that Howard will be the starting quarterback of the team for this year's campaign.

While making an appearance on 'Always College Football with Greg McElroy,' Ryan Day spilled the beans on why he chose Howard as the perfect candidate to lead the team on the gridiron.

"I think the thing that you have to do as the head coach is you got to get a feel for the locker room. You can't fool those guys. First off, if you name somebody, and the half the room doesn't think that's the right thing to do, you can create a little bit of an issue. And usually it gets worked out, but they're counting on you to make the right decision," Day said.

"I think it was clear. Here was a little 10 day stretch where he (Will Howard) took control of the offense and had a strong presence with the team."

The Ohio State Buckeyes have not won a national championship since their triumph during the 2014-15 season. Can Ryan Day finally lead the team to glory this season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place