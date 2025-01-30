"That was pretty tough": Arch Manning opens up about having to come off the bench when Quinn Ewers was QB1 

For the last year, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has not spoken about being on the bench while Quinn Ewers remained the Longhorns starter. Manning got the chance to talk about his journey with ESPN’s Marty Smith on Thursday and he was asked about how he felt coming off the bench.

“I think the hardest part was I got to play a little bit and then you go back to be on the bench," Manning said. "You get a little taste of what it’s like and you love it, and then you go back to not playing. That was pretty tough." (1:26).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New Orleans native has been one of the highest-profile backup quarterbacks in college football in recent memory, so sitting behind Quinn Ewers wasn’t easy. He saw the field occasionally, starting a couple of games when Ewers was injured and filling in on key situations that required a mobile quarterback.

Arch Manning did respond when he was thrust into action, including an 8-yard scamper on a fourth-and-1 play in the Cotton Bowl. In the interview with ESPN, he spoke about what advice he had received from his family about handling these situations.

“I’ve been told by my uncles, and dad, and grandfather the whole time, just prepare like you’re the starter," Manning said. "And it’s hard when you’re not getting the one reps and you’ll go games without playing. You’re like ‘dang, I prepare like I was the starter the whole week and didn’t play."

“It’s tough, you gotta stay ready on the sideline, keep stretching, stay loose, because you don’t know when your number is going to get called, but I’m glad I got that advice earlier,” Manning added.

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up - Source: Imagn

In 2025 Arch Manning is expected to get his shot at the starting job as Ewers tries to establish himself in the NFL. Fans will be able to see how he responds with a squad that has championship expectations as they come off a CFP semifinal berth.

Paul Finebaum makes prediction about Steve Sarkisian as Longhorns enter Arch Manning era

Expectations will be high as the Longhorns enter the 2025 season on the back of a succesful campaign last year. One analyst who believes a title could be right around the corner is CFB Analyst Paul Finebaum.

In an an appearance MacElroy and Cubelic in the Morning radio show, the analyst spoke about who he thought would be the next coach to win his first national championship.

“I would pick Steve Sarkisian,” Finebaum said. “I think he’s probably set up the best of any of those who don’t have a title. We’re still getting used to Ryan Day being a national champion. It changes the narrative a little bit, doesn’t it?”

Sarkisian has been the head coach at Texas since 2021 and has led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff the last two seasons. In 2023, Texas lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl, while they fell to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl a few weeks ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.