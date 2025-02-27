"Thats a brutal hit": CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly and LSU losing another coach to the NFL

Head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had a disappointing finish to the 2024 season. They had positioned themselves to make the college football playoff early in the season. However, they lost three games in a row to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida late in the season, ending their playoff hopes.

Looking to avoid a similar disastrous stretch next season, Brian Kelly and his staff have been hard at work this offseason. Unfortunately for them, they got some bad news recently. On Thursday, it was reported by insider Luke Johnson that their defensive line coach, Bo Davis, is expected to be hired by the New Orleans Saints.

The college football world reacted to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers potentially losing Bo Davis to the NFL.

"Bruh. Thats a brutal hit to LSU," one fan wrote.

"Just when I didn't think I could hate Loomis any more, he goes and does this.... Saints are suppose to draft LSU players not poach their better coaches," one fan commented.

"Holy cow. This gives me conflicted feelings. Awesome for the Saints, and hate it for LSU," one fan added.

Fans continued to discuss the move for the Saints and Tigers in the comments on X.

"Every fan who constantly moans about not enough LSU people on the Saints this one is for you lol," one fan wrote.

"Nooooo. LSU was just getting stable on Defense. This ain’t right," one fan commented.

"Not sure I’m a fan of this. LSU just made him the highest paid DLine coach in college football," one fan added.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers start spring camp on March 8

With this loss in the coaching staff, Brian Kelly will not have much time to find a replacement. The team is scheduled to begin its spring camp in March and, ideally, they would have their coaching staff sorted out by then.

LSU is scheduled to have its annual spring game on April 12, but it is unclear if it will be canceled as many other programs did. In an interview with 'The Advocate' on Wednesday, Kelly spoke about their spring game.

"I don't know if it's going to be in a spring game format, but there's going to be action," Kelly said. "I just don't know how we're going to put it together at this point."

Whether there is a game or not, there will be action for fans to watch live.

