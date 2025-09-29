"Thats an ugly look": Paul Finebaum makes critical analysis of Kirby Smart's loss to Kalen DeBoer in Week 5 thriller

SEC leaders Georgia Bulldogs suffered a big loss to rival Alabama in Week 5 that marked Kirby Smart's seventh defeat against Bama in the last couple of years. In the last two faceoffs against DeBoer, Smart couldn't secure a win. The record is now 1-7. After the game, the Georgia head coach had a brief interaction with the reporters where he spoke his mind and explained that he is not worried about the result.

He is not somebody who loses their sleep after losing a game against one of the top programs like Alabama. He also responded to the media questions, saying that no other team has a better record against Bama since that's the standard that Nick Saban has set in almost two decades.

Paul Finebaum apparently is not a fan of Smart's diplomatic take after the loss. He claimed that such perspectives are not healthy for teams like Georgia, who are equally strong.

“Everyone knows who Kirby Smart is, but what we know now after Saturday’s game is he’s 0-2 against Kalen DeBoer. And that’s an ugly look,” Finebaum said on Monday at ESPN.

“I defended him yesterday with that pro-Georgia crowd and (country singers) Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan saying, ‘You can’t blame Kirby, that was a Nick Saban problem.’ Not anymore. We’re talking about a guy (DeBoer) who many of us thought was down for the count four weeks ago today, and that’s a real problem,” he added.

Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer responds after taking down Kirby Smart and team

It was a big day for DeBoer personally after being at the center of harsh criticisms since the 2025 season began.

While speaking to the reporters after the game, he gave Georgia due credit for posing a great challenge to the Alabama offense, especially in the second half when Smart & Co. tried to make a comeback and level the score.

“Just a great team win for our guys. Credit to Georgia. They’re a great team. And I'm just proud of the way our guys came out and fought. You can’t overstate what our guys have just been doing as far as just every day trying to get better, and that’s what it’s about,” DeBoer said to the reporters.

Next up, the team will face the Vanderbilt Commodores at home. Not a pleasant past to cherish since QB Diego Pavia has been their arch nemesis for a while after a big win last season. Pavia will look to capitalize on that momentum; however, DeBoer will try to secure crucial points in order to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

