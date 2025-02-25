"The 30+ games tape is enough": Fans defend Shedeur Sanders after NFL scout criticizes Colorado QB's major decision 

NFL scout Matt Miller recently criticized Shedeur Sanders on Monday, saying he wasn't a fan of the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's decision to opt not to participate in the Combine workouts. Miller also pointed out on ESPN's "NFL Live" that Sanders could miss out on a huge opportunity to improve his draft stock.

However, fans on social media defended Sanders from Miller's criticism, insisting that his performances at Colorado and Jackson State should be good enough to allow the player to skip the Combine.

"The 30+ game tapes are enough..." one fan wrote.

"If u got a guaranteed top spot why would u wanna do it?" another fan commented.

"If Shedeur is already a projected top 5 pick why would throwing at the NFL combine even matter," one fan added.

Others also noted that some of the top quarterbacks who earned big league moves did not need to participate in the NFL Combine.

"Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, didn't throw in Indianapolis," one fan highlighted.

"Like he’s the first quarterback to ever do this…" another fan wrote.

"This isn’t a new practice .. many QBs who know they are going high have skipped. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels both skipped just last year, and Bryce Young the year prior to that. Also names like Matt Ryan , Andrew Luck, Teddy Bridgewater," one fan said.

Image Credits - ESPNNFL Instagram

Though Sanders is not partaking in any Combine drills, he is tipped to go as the second quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft, behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Shedeur Sanders was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in final season at Colorado

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his final season at Colorado. The quarterback recorded 4,134 yards passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also rushing for four touchdowns.

Sanders guided CU to a 9-4 record in the 2024 season. The Buffs also earned the No. 20 rank in the country.

After playing two years at Jackson State and two years at Colorado, it will be interesting to see which team Sanders lands up with in the NFL.

