"The attention we got was due to Deion" - Dan Lanning acknowledges Coach Prime's impact on college football

Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks, was in the news for his comments before and during the game on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes. His team dominated at home and were able to pick up a 42-6 home win to improve to 4-0 as well as move up to ninth in the nation in the AP Poll.

However, the impact Deion Sanders has on college football has not been overlooked by Dan Lanning. Sanders already has been making strides in the sport as he has generated $45 million for Colorado through four weeks.

Lanning talked about this during his press conference with the media on Monday and how Sanders is bringing excitement to the sport:

"I'm also grateful and can clearly acknowledge that the attention that we got this Saturday, in large part, was due to Deion and what he's doing to college football. If anybody can't see what he's done for college football and how he's bringing excitement to college football, you're crazy. I said that last week as well. He's done a lot for the game." H/t On3

The coach understands the sport has a new life to it by bringing in fringe fans. This has already done wonders for college football as a whole as there are millions of eyeballs on the product each week.

Is Dan Lanning right about Deion Sanders bringing excitement to college football?

Dan Lanning is not just making things up about Colorado coach Deion Sanders as there is proof that new viewers are watching college football.

When looking at the viewership total between the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 3, 8.23 million people tuned in at 2:15 am ET on Sunday morning to ESPN across all platforms.

The excitement is there on a random Saturday night into Sunday morning, and this is simply known as the "Prime Effect". It will be interesting to see if this viewership spike is specifically for Colorado Buffaloes games or if there is an overall increase throughout college football.

Deion Sanders is definitely bringing excitement to a university that is not used to being a contender, helping the team in the long run.

College football has been exciting all year as there are hundreds of storylines to sink your teeth into and figure out what happens next.

What is the next game for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

In a matchup of incredible quarterbacks and shotty defenses, the eighth-ranked USC Trojans travel to Folsom Field to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Caleb Williams vs. Shedeur Sanders game pits two of the top quarterback prospects against one another and should be thrilling for everyone who tunes in this Saturday afternoon.