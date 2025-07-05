"The best in Ohio stay in Ohio": DL Jamir Perez flips to Ohio State in a major blow to SEC powerhouse

Three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez flipped his commitment from Florida to Ohio State's 2026 class on Friday. The Glenville High School (Cleveland, Ohio) standout had pledged to Florida on May 18, but Ryan Day's staff remained persistent in their effort to flip him.
Just two weeks after his commitment to Florida, Perez scheduled an official visit to Tuscaloosa for June 13-15, and that eventually sealed his decision to join the Buckeyes.
"I feel good, I feel great," Perez told Bucknuts in regards to his commitment to the Buckeyes. "The best in Ohio stay in Ohio, man. For sure it's big.
The 6-foot-4 and 330 pound prospect becomes the second player from Glenville to join the Buckeyes' 2026 class, alongside linebacker Cincere Johnson, and the storied Glenville-to-Ohio State pipeline continues to thrive.
“Just the family vibe,” Perez told On3. “The former Glenville players being there plus Cincere going there that just helped me make more of a decision. It’s a great place because we play the best competition with the best teams in the Big Ten so I’m ready for that.”
Perez is the 21st overall player to commit to Day's school in the 2026 cycle, which ranks No. 5 in the nation.
Meanwhile, Florida is left with 15 committed players in the 2026 class following Perez's decommitment. However, the impact is softened by the addition of four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, who committed to the Gators on Wednesday.
Jamir Perez speaks about Ohio State coaches following his commitment
With his commitment, Jamir Perez becomes the fourth defensive defensive lineman in Ohio State's 2026 class, joining Damari Simeon, Cameron Brickle and Khary Wilder.
Perez initially planned to wait until Aug. 22 to announce his decision but ultimately felt that now was the right time. Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson led his recruitment, with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also playing a big part.
“Just being an Ohio kid and from the city,” Perez told On3. “Having Coach Johnson in my corner with Coach Patricia, I will have that true development and best chance of doing what I want to achieve.”
According to Eleven Warriors, Perez is a natural nose tackle known for his ability to stop the run up the middle. He's the No. 679 prospect in the nation and the No. 74 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.
