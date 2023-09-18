"The Big 3 Florida boys are all ranked", "f*ck yeah" - Fans react as Florida, FSU and Miami Secure Spots in Week 4's AP Top 25

The state of Florida has three teams in The Associated Press' Week 4 Top 25 college football teams. The AP Top 25 is always something many fans look forward to, as they want to see if their school is getting the respect it deserves or is under-ranked.

Following Week 3, the AP Top 25 has been updated and the list is as follows:

Georgia Michigan Texas Florida State USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Oregon Utah LSU Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Colorado Miami FL Washington State UCLA Tennessee Iowa Florida

Following the rankings being released, college football fans took to Reddit to react and they feel like the state of Florida is dominating the list.

"Ohhhh shit, y'all best watch out!! The Big 3 Florida boys are all ranked."

"F**k yeah, ranked Florida!"

"RIP out schedule next year, we play Miami, FSU and UCF. Would be fun if all 4 regularly played each other for the Florida champ title."

"First time since 2017. Exactly 6 years ago today."

Although fans are happy that the three big schools in Florida are all ranked, some think the Gators shouldn't be ranked. However, Florida did pull off an upset over the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 to prove that they are a top-25 team.

FSU ranked fourth

Florida State is still ranked fourth in the AP's Top 25, but the Seminoles nearly lost in Week 3.

Florida State went on the road to Boston College and the Seminoles were outscored 13-0 in the final quarter to barely get the win by two points.

FSU will now head to Clemson to play the Tigers on Saturday afternoon in a massive game for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida pulls off the upset

The Florida Gators have dominated Tennessee in the Swamp, who were seven-point favorites. Florida cruised to a 29-16 win and entered the Top 25.

The Gators are now 2-1 on the year as Florida lost its first game 24-11 to Utah on the road. The Gators then followed it up with a 49-7 rout over McNeese State.

Florida will host Charlotte in Week 4.

Miami off to a 3-0 start

The Miami Hurricanes opened its season with a 38-3 rout of Miami of Ohio in Week 1.

The Hurricanes then beat Texas A&M 48-33 to prove Miami is a Top 25 team in college football. This past week, the Hurricanes beat Bethune-Cookman 48-7.

Miami will now go on the road to play Temple in Week 4.

