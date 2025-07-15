"The boss at home (Miss Terry) will make that call, not him": Kirby Smart trolls Nick Saban over comeback rumors at SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart playfully believes Nick Saban's return to college football will be up to his wife, not himself.

Ad

Speaking at SEC media day on Tuesday, Smart was asked about the reports going around suggesting Saban is seriously considering a return to coaching. The Georgia coach playfully suggested that it will be up to Miss Terry, not Saban himself.

“Make no mistake about it, the boss at home (Nick’s Wife) will make that call for him, not him.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This comes after a report from On3 in which Greg McElroy suggests that someone "in the know" believes Saban could be gearing up for a return to coaching. If that is the case, this could be one of the biggest stories to come out of college football this year.

Saban is the winningest coach in history, with seven national championships under his belt. Of course, he opted to walk away from coaching in January of 2024, departing the storied Alabama football program that he helped bring to prominence.

Ad

Since his retirement, Saban has been working as an analyst on ESPN and is also expected to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December during a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alabama has already filled Nick Saban's role

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

If Nick Saban should opt to return to coaching college football, it likely won't be for Alabama. The program has since replaced Saban after his retirement with Kalen DeBoer.

Ad

Of course, if Saban does ultimately decide to return to the gridiron, he'll have no shortage of suitors. The former Miami Dolphins head coach and ex-Alabama and LSU legend has a plethora of success under his belt.

With his immense success, Saban's leadership would change virtually any program he gets his hands on. Of course, the game has drastically changed since Saban and Alabama sat atop the college football throne for years at a time.

Ad

With changes to rules that impact NIL and the transfer portal, both believed to be key reasons for Saban's ultimate decision to retire, it will be interesting to see if those changes hinder his success in a potential return.

While it's fun to speculate, nothing has been made official as of this writing. For now, Nick Saban is expected to continue his duties on the broadcast desk for ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!