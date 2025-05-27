"The calls for his job were absolutely ludicrous": Anonymous coach shuts down Ryan Day haters with a blunt take

Ryan Day and Ohio State are a dominant force in college football. From NIL competition to attracting top talent for the national championship, Day has done it all. The Columbus roster is filled with elite players. Despite winning the 2025 title, Day & Co. shows no signs of slowing down. An anonymous Big Ten coach told Athlon Sports on Saturday that Ohio State doesn't receive enough credit for the program's achievements.

Ad

He mentioned that Day has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, as shown in the 2024 season. Despite a 45-23 defeat to rival Michigan, the Bulldogs coach and his team remained unfazed. Rather than getting bogged down, they regrouped and advanced to the college football playoff, eventually winning the national championship against Notre Dame.

Ohio State Bulldogs coach Ryan Day. (Credits: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Year in and year out, this is the most talented program in the league and one of the most talented in the nation. The question every season is just if they can arrange that talent the right way,” an anonymous coach said to Athlon Sports on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

“Whoever wins the quarterback battle has one of the best receiver rooms in the country. The resilience of [Ryan] Day and his staff is really, really remarkable. I don’t think they get enough credit from the public for how they managed the playoff run after losing to Michigan.

"The calls for his job were absolutely ludicrous. Do they need to beat Michigan? Yeah, sure. But this program is at the very top of the sport because of the head coach,” he added.

Ad

Ryan Day will have a tough choice to make before 2025 season begins

After Will Howard's departure to the NFL, Ryan Day will now need to make a call for his next QB1 entering the 2025 season. Looking at the current scenario, five-star recruit Julian Sayin is next in line to lead the program. Previously, Howard reiterated that Sayin will potentially become his successor.

He is just 19 and having a young gunslinger like him will help Day build a roster for the future. However, there have been rumors of Lincoln Kienholz giving a tough battle to Sayin, especially after his spring showdown. The 2025 season opener would be the first challenge for him if he gets named the starter. The Buckeyes will face mighty Texas at home on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place