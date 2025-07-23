  • home icon
  "The check cleared" "Have fun being irrelevant": Fans troll Texas Tech's $5.1M commit Felix Ojo following major career announcement

By Maliha
Published Jul 23, 2025 14:03 GMT
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn

Five-star Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo shut down his recruitment, the offensive tackle notified Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday. He committed to Joey McGuire's Red Raiders in the first week of July over big programs like Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

“I’m home. Ain’t no other place better than the 806," Ojo told Fawcett.
According to his agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management, Ojo is set to sign a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth $5.1 million. He drew backlash from fans after reaffirming his commitment.

"The check cleared," a fan wrote.
"Have fun being irrelevant buddy," one wrote.
"You’re home because of the West Texas oil 💰," a netizen added.

Ojo is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He will become the highest-rated recruit in Texas Tech history when he signs, but fans remain skeptical about his long-term commitment.

"He will be in the portal after the season bookmark this," a fan wrote.
"Hell decommit by November," one added.
"We don't care. He'll be transferring to Colorado or Nebraska by Fall. Lol," a netizen mocked.

Felix Ojo leads a Texas Tech 2026 recruiting class that sits at No. 25 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings.

Felix Ojo gets new offensive boost with Chase Campbell's Texas Tech commitment

Felix Ojo got a big boost in his Texas Tech's 2026 class after the commitment of four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell. The Frenship High School (Wolfforth, Texas) chose Joey McGuire's Red Raiders over Baylor, Arkansas and North Carolina.

Announcing his decision during a live broadcast on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel on Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lubbock-area standout explained:

"Just knowing that I don’t have to go too far from home to be able to play good football. Coach McGuire has shown a lot of love. They were my first offer and they just have been with me along the way."

Campbell is the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. With Felix Ojo and Chase Campbell, Texas Tech's 2026 class holds 19 total commits, 16 from the Lone Star State.

