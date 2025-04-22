"The Chinese ain't taking my stuff man": Quinn Ewers awestruck as Jon Gruden pulls up Texas QB's hilarious TikTok

Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden brought over Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in Monday's episode of "quarterback Class" hosted in collaboration with Barstool Sports. There, the former Raiders head coach pulled up one of Ewers' TikTok clips during an interview, leading to a hilarious and unfiltered exchange.

Ewers was caught completely off guard, seeing the clip as he defended himself by saying that he was only following the trend on the social media platform. In the video, Ewers can be seen making some irregular hand movements, trying to be funny.

"It's, uh... it's some TikTok trend. I don't even have TikTok, so I didn't know what was going on," Ewers said [4:49].

Ewers further admitted that he has deleted TikTok, which saw a brief exit from the US market before a quick reinstatement several weeks back.

"Yeah, I deleted that crap. The Chinese ain't taking my stuff, man," Ewers added.

However, when Gruden showed him the video, Ewers, who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, requested Gruden to take down the video.

"You—you gotta delete this. All the NFL coaches and scouts and all the freakin' GMs and owners are going to see this, man," Ewers said.

But Gruden wasn't buying it.

"Man, they better. They're going to love it, man. They're going to see some personality," Gruden said.

Quinn Ewers, smiling and clearly amused, fired back:

"Shut up, man—I ain't gonna go there."

Quinn Ewers makes his feelings known on getting benched for Arch Manning

In 2024, Quinn Ewers had to deal with lots of media speculation tying him and then-backup quarterback Arch Manning. Both quarterbacks had good skills but whenever Texas didn't live up to the expectations, Ewers inevitably became the fall guy for fans, who then went on to suggest that Manning should get the starting nod from Steve Sarkisian.

Things got real when, under him, his team was down 20-0 in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. With nothing working on the passing side of things, Sarkisian opted to bench Ewers in favor of Manning in an attempt to get something going in what turned out to be a humiliating 30-15 loss at home.

Talking about the game on QB Class with Jon Gruden, Ewers said:

"Shoot, I got benched in this game. You know, it made the year tough, but again, it's just the reality of the position. Looking back, I'm not glad that it happened in the moment, but I'm glad I had to go through it. There's gonna be big names all around us in this league, especially in this quarterback room, wherever I go.

"I'm not gonna sit here and lie like it's sunshine and rainbows, man, it was tough. It was tough."

Quinn Ewers played three seasons with the Longhorns before he decided to hang up his college football shoes and trade them for NFL ones. He is predicted to go in the third round in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, most expectedly to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 83 pick.

