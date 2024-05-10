“The Don!”- Michigan players hype up Donovan Edwards as star RB gets the center stage in deluxe edition of EA Sports College Football 25 cover

Donovan Edwards has found himself at the center of EA Sports’ much anticipated College Football 25 video game. The Michigan Wolverines running back has been featured on the cover of the game’s deluxe edition, as per a PlayStation Store listing on Friday. The news gave way to several of Edwards' teammates hyping him up on social media.

Edwards was a prominent part of the Wolverines team that lifted the national title in January. He is now part of an ensemble of athletes who have been featured on the cover of one of the most anticipated video games of the year. His teammates took to Instagram to share their excitement over the news.

Offensive lineman Blake Frazier shared the concept art on social media with a message for his teammate. He wrote:

“Familiar faces…..@dedwards_.”

Blake Frazier's reaction to the cover.

Cornerback Will Johnson also hyped up the achievement of Donovan Edwards with a reference from "The Godfather." He wrote in his post:

“The Don!”

Will Johnson's reaction to the cover.

Tight end Colston Loveland also joined the bandwagon and shared the image featuring Donovan Edwards. He gave the running back another nickname and wrote:

“THE KIDDD.”

Colston Loveland's reaction to the cover.

Reports had already confirmed last month that the game's cover would feature not one but multiple current college athletes from different Power Five conferences. It was also said that the players chosen would be from different positions.

So Edwards is not only representing Michigan and the Big Ten, but he is also the running back face of the EA Sports-developed title. The fans will have to wait a little longer for the full reveal, which is scheduled for later this month.

Who is featured on the EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition cover apart from Donovan Edwards?

While Donovan Edwards has the center stage on the EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition cover, he isn't the only big-name featured. The cover also features stars like quarterback Quinn Ewers from the Texas Longhorns and Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Other athletes that have received the honor include Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia’s Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, all with their names on the back of their jerseys.

Unnamed players from the likes of the Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame and USC are also present to represent their programs. EA has gone on a different route than what was initially thought of by the fans, and it remains to be seen how it is received by the larger college football world.

