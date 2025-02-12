The entire Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders vs Dej Loaf drama explained over fiance Jacquees

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders has been enjoying her time as a new mother, but outside drama has started to impact her life. The R&B singer Jacquees is Deiondra's fiance and rather than posting on social media about his newborn child, he has been entirely focused on his new album.

Jacquees has been promoting an upcoming album with rapper Dej Loaf. Fans have taken note of the fact that Jacquees has been far more focused on his music than his newborn child with Deiondra, at least on social media. Fans have called out Dej Loaf and Jacquees for being too close.

However, Deiondra Sanders took to social media on Monday to address the allegations that Jacquees has not been faithful to her. She wrote:

"People gotta fake a relationship to sale albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold."

This was not the last time that Deiondra would speak about the rumored relationship between her fiance and Dej Loaf. She tweeted again on Monday.

"You’re welcome for the free promo! Sanders name gone do it every-time."

Deiondra Sanders directly calls out Dej Loaf

Coach Prime's daughter has not hesitated to call Dej Loaf directly during this drama. After Deiondra posted a series of Tweets on Monday, Dej Loaf took to X, calling out Deiondra for her reaction to the promotion.

"Doing Press > Being Pressed," Dej Loaf tweeted.

It did not take long for Deiondra to clap back at him. Within an hour, she called out Dej Loaf in the comment section of an Instagram post. She accused him of wanting to take her spot in Jacquees' life.

"Being pressed is telling his momma Ms. Rosie how you still want him. Telling his momma u wish it was you. You and yo momma mad cause he proposed to me. You waited to see what que would do before u came out with yo girlfriend. Waiting around year after year and never choose. Dej keep it cute before I air all yo sh*t out!!!"

Despite the drama being centered around him, Jacquees has not publically commented on the situation. It appears that he is still engaged to Deiondra Sanders, but it is unclear whether this drama has caused a rift between the engaged couple.

