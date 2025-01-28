“The family wouldn’t talk to me”: CFB Insider opens up on how Arch Manning’s family politely declined his offer to take an interview

Arch Manning comes from football royalty. However, the Texas quarterback has avoided the spotlight, and his family has controlled the media attention on the young prospect. College football insider Ross Dellenger recently opened up on an incident he shared with the Manning family.

In a YouTube video posted by Yahoo! Sports on Friday, Dellenger explained how Arch's family requested that the signal-caller not be interviewed.

"I went down to New Orleans to write this story on Arch," Dellenger said. "The family wouldn't talk to me and they were nice about it. They were just like, 'We're not gonna talk.'"

"But they talked to me privately, off the record a little bit. Especially Archie did and he gave me some insight. But they didn't want to talk and they spent most of his recruiting like that."

Arch's uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning, are multiple-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. His grandfather Archie played as a signal-caller in the NFL for 14 seasons.

Arch's father, Cooper Manning, also played high school football but could not take up the sport at the collegiate level or professionally after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

The family has controlled the media coverage around the young quarterback to keep him focused on playing football and avoid the pressures of being a Manning.

Arch Manning set to get the starting QB role at Texas for the 2025 season

While Arch Manning has avoided the limelight for two years at the collegiate level, it will be his time to shine at Texas during the 2025 season.

With Quinn Ewers entering the NFL draft this year, Manning is tipped to become the new starting quarterback for the Longhorns. He even showed glimpses of his brilliance this past season despite limited game time.

During the 2024 season, as Ewers' backup, Manning tallied 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards with four touchdowns on 25 carries and got two wins in two starts for Texas.

Although it is still very early to predict, some believe Manning could be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season.

