  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "The fans were definitely getting high": Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith describes facing Oregon's passionate crowd

"The fans were definitely getting high": Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith describes facing Oregon's passionate crowd

By Maliha
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Oregon's 2024 season wrapped up with a 41-21 defeat against Jeremiah Smith's Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The loss also marked the end of the Ducks’ perfect 13-0 season.

Ad

Despite being just a freshman wide receiver, Smith delivered a phenomenal performance, catching seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. That breakout showing came months after Ohio State’s narrow 32-31 loss to Oregon on Oct. 12, in front of a record crowd of 60,129 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

During Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, Smith complimented the electric atmosphere at Autzen Stadium.

"It was rocking, probably the loudest thing I've ever been in," Smith said. "The fans were definitely getting high, the crowd was, couldn't hear anything, stuff like that, but probably the best thing I played in last year."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While Smith appreciated the Ducks’ home crowd, Ryan Day spoke about Smith’s reaction to their October loss.

“He (Smith) was angry," Day said on Wednesday. "He wasn’t the only one. And certainly for him, he expects to win every single game. He expects to win every drill that he’s in. That’s just the way he’s wired, you’re going to get a genuine authentic response from Jeremiah, and I think the guys feed off of that.”
Ad

In that October game in Eugene, Smith recorded nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Jeremiah Smith addresses Ohio State vs. Oregon rivalry

Ohio State and Oregon split their matchups in the 2024 season, each winning one game. They won’t face each other in the 2025 regular season, but Jeremiah Smith hinted at the emergence of a potential rivalry between the two programs.

"Kind of, a little bit," Smith said. "That's how I think our team is going. The way our team is going is kind of like Ohio State, Oregon is starting to be like a little rivalry, I guess."

Jeremiah Smith was undoubtedly Ryan Day’s top offensive weapon in 2024, finishing the season with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Another standout year from him will be vital if the Buckeyes want to defend their national championship.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications