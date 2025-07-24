"The fans were definitely getting high": Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith describes facing Oregon's passionate crowd

Oregon's 2024 season wrapped up with a 41-21 defeat against Jeremiah Smith's Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The loss also marked the end of the Ducks’ perfect 13-0 season.Despite being just a freshman wide receiver, Smith delivered a phenomenal performance, catching seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. That breakout showing came months after Ohio State’s narrow 32-31 loss to Oregon on Oct. 12, in front of a record crowd of 60,129 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.During Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, Smith complimented the electric atmosphere at Autzen Stadium.&quot;It was rocking, probably the loudest thing I've ever been in,&quot; Smith said. &quot;The fans were definitely getting high, the crowd was, couldn't hear anything, stuff like that, but probably the best thing I played in last year.&quot;While Smith appreciated the Ducks’ home crowd, Ryan Day spoke about Smith’s reaction to their October loss.“He (Smith) was angry,&quot; Day said on Wednesday. &quot;He wasn’t the only one. And certainly for him, he expects to win every single game. He expects to win every drill that he’s in. That’s just the way he’s wired, you’re going to get a genuine authentic response from Jeremiah, and I think the guys feed off of that.”In that October game in Eugene, Smith recorded nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.Jeremiah Smith addresses Ohio State vs. Oregon rivalry Ohio State and Oregon split their matchups in the 2024 season, each winning one game. They won’t face each other in the 2025 regular season, but Jeremiah Smith hinted at the emergence of a potential rivalry between the two programs.&quot;Kind of, a little bit,&quot; Smith said. &quot;That's how I think our team is going. The way our team is going is kind of like Ohio State, Oregon is starting to be like a little rivalry, I guess.&quot;Jeremiah Smith was undoubtedly Ryan Day’s top offensive weapon in 2024, finishing the season with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Another standout year from him will be vital if the Buckeyes want to defend their national championship.