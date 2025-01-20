The “First Take” squad left divided between Notre Dame and Ohio State ahead of natty showdown

This evening, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game. Both teams have had strong seasons to get here, but the Buckeyes are the resounding favorites to win.

In the build-up to the game, the hosts of ESPN's "First Take" gave their take on who should win.

"Ohio State," Shannon Sharpe said.

"Notre Dame," Cam Newton predicted.

Stephen A. Smith picked Ohio State.

"Notre Dame," Molly Qerim said.

The Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish have had an impressive journey to reach this game. Both had to deal with an embarrassing defeat (Notre Dame to Northern Illinois, Ohio State to struggling rivals Michigan) before being able to dominate in their first two games of the College Football Playoff.

Then, in the semifinals, they were on the winning end of two very close games, the complete opposite of how they got here.

Now, these two similar teams are facing each other. It is no surprise that many analysts are spilled on who would win, considering the strengths of both sides.

Marcus Freeman can create history tonight

The national championship game is being played on the same day as the inauguration of President Donald Trump, as well as Martin Luther King Day, which celebrates civil rights leader Martin Luther King, who helped end racial segregation in the United States.

Now, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman can make history and become the first Black head coach to win the College Football National Championship.

“It is an honor, and I hope all coaches -- minorities, Black, Asian, white, it doesn’t matter, great people -- continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this,” Freeman told ESPN on Jan. 9. “But this ain’t about me. This is about us. We’re going to celebrate what we’ve done because it’s so special.”

During his three years in charge of the Fighting Irish, he has slowly brought them back into the playoff picture.

Thanks to the expanded playoff (and their independent nature), the Irish essentially had an easy journey to make the playoff.

