"The fool is always the fool": Deion Sanders gives philosophical advice moments before bladder surgery in latest IG video

By Maliha
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:35 GMT
Keeping all well-wishers in the dark, Deion Sanders quietly faced serious health issues and underwent surgery to remove his bladder after doctors found a tumor. During his recovery, the Colorado coach lost around 25 pounds, but his optimism never wavered.

On his Instagram, Coach Prime posted a video dated May 13, where he offered some reflective, philosophical advice, moments before he went for the surgery. The moment was captured by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky.

"Since 1985, when I came out of high school, I went to Florida State," Coach Prime said. "Going to Atlanta, going to San Francisco, going to multiple teams, playing football. You know I keep it a bubble. But yet instead you can believe a fool that pops into your life."
Sanders went on to challenge his audience to evaluate who they trust and why.

"But you had the relationship with me," Coach Prime added. "But you can believe a fool that you don't even have a relationship with me. And oftentimes you got to ask yourself, Don't the fool have something to gain? Because the fool is always the fool because he wants to gain. He wants to get out of that foolish way."
Sanders’ commitment to staying positive was also evident during a press conference last month, where he opened up about his cancer diagnosis. He hopes his lightheartedness about bladder cancer helps others in similar situations feel less ashamed.

CFB analyst backs Deion Sanders' loyalty towards his coaching career

Unlike other college coaches, Deion Sanders doesn't make recruiting visits, which some fans believe has affected Colorado’s recruiting performance. However, Coach Prime managed to land former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis as the potential successor to Shedeur Sanders.

Some also argue that Sanders spends too much time in Texas rather than staying in Colorado, and there are even whispers questioning his long-term commitment to coaching.

Certain criticisms of Sanders may hold some merit, but one stands out as completely unjustified, according to On3’s Ari Wasserman, especially after Coach Prime's comeback from cancer to resume leading Colorado.

"There is one criticism, however, that none of us can collectively ever say again: that Sanders isn’t fully committed to being a college football coach,” the analyst said.

This marks the first season Sanders will lead Colorado without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Edited by Krutik Jain
