"The goal is to win on & off the field! ": Buffs coach Deion Sanders pumps up as he celebrates his squad's record-breaking GPA achievement

Deion Sanders has a reason to celebrate today. The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes has announced, via a post on Instagram, that his Buffaloes side's GPA is the second highest in program history.

Additionally, Sanders also said that for the first time ever, the cumulative GPA of all Colorado Buffaloes athletes was above 3.0.

Reflecting on this achievement, Sanders wrote on Instagram:

"We are raising and building Men not Boys. The goal is to win on and off the field. Smart, Tough, Fast, Disciplined athletes with character. If they don't possess or confirm to who we are and how we are they've got to go because we gonna WIN on and OFF the field!!"

Gaining an education and being on top of one's studies is important, not only for the players' academic development but for their athletic careers as well. This is because the NCAA has strict academic criteria for students to be eligible to play college athletics.

NCAA dictates that for any student to be eligible to play college athletics, they must have a GPA of at least 2.3. For a Power Five school like Colorado (which is ranked outside of the top 100 universities in the United States) to have a high GPA is a good reason to celebrate. This shows that the university can produce strong leaders on the field and in the classroom.

Deion Sanders' IG post reiterates his thoughts on transfers he has overseen in Buffalo

Sanders, in his Instagram post, mentioned something that has been a main talking point during his time with the Buffaloes.

"If they don't possess or confirm to who we are and how we are they've got to go," he wrote.

Notably, the Buffaloes have seen many transfers out of the program in recent weeks. Moreover, former players have accused Sanders and his staff of prioritizing the newer recruits and transfers over the program's older players.

Sanders has spoken about the transfers before, explaining the ideology that helps him decide who stays and who goes. In April, in response to the high number of players cut from the Buffaloes roster, he told Pat McAfee:

"There’s no way I could put new furniture in this beautiful home without cleaning out the old furniture. And that’s not a shot. … It’s great furniture. A lot of people love it. And a lot are going to love it. But that’s not what we want. That’s not what we deserve."

