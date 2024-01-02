"The greatest quarterback in University of Michigan history": Jim Harbaugh picks JJ McCarthy over Tom Brady as Wolverines' GOAT quarterback

Following the Rose Bowl victory over Alabama on Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has called JJ McCarthy the greatest quarterback to have played for the program. McCarthy played a crucial role in the playoff semifinal win against the Crimson Tide.

Michigan has had a couple of brilliant quarterbacks in its history, including former NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady. However, Harbaugh reckons JJ McCarthy, who took over the starting job last season, has outdone all of them by leading the team to the national championship game.

“I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in the University of Michigan – college football history,” Harbaugh said. “Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT.”

“But in a college career, there’s been nobody at Michigan better than JJ. I know we talk about it as an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy.”

Can JJ McCarthy lead Michigan to the national championship?

Michigan has a shot at the national title after securing a place in the championship game with a win against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines were last crowned the champions of the landscape in 1998 and will be out to write a page in history this time.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, JJ McCarthy has only lost one game. That came in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against TCU last season, making his tenure at Ann Arbor a brilliant one with such an impressive win percentage.

Now a win away from the national title, JJ McCarthy has a great chance to lead the Wolverines to success. They will be out against a Washington team that has been absolutely fabulous this season. Like Michigan, the Huskies are also yet to record a loss this season.

Will a national championship victory keep Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

After failing in the last two attempts, Jim Harbaugh has finally reached the national championship game. It has come at a time when it looks like the coach is on his way out of the program and contempating a return to the NFL.

A couple of factors, including the ongoing sign-stealing investigation, are seemingly pushing Harbaugh away from Ann Arbor. However, there's a belief among fans that a national championship title success could help keep the coach in the program.

The college football world eagerly waits to see how things eventually play out regarding the future of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.