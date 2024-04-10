Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III defended former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who has faced criticism ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Maye had sky-high expectations going into last season, but the UNC quarterback didn't take the step up that many thought he would. However, Maye is still expected to be drafted in the top three.

Heading into the draft, former NFL running back and current TV analyst Merril Hoge believes Maye will get a coach fired due to his play. He also compared Maye to Tennessee Titans backup signal-caller Malik Willis.

“Drake Maye is the kind of player that will get you fired,” Hoge said on WCCO radio. “Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he’s going to get you fired.”

Following Hoge's comments, Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2011, responded to those comments and is on the other side of the divide.

"I've watched the games multiple times that he's talking about from NC State," Robert Griffin said Tuesday. "What I came away from watching the all of the totality of the film of Drake Maye is he has all of the tools he needs to be a franchise quarterback. If he gets a coach fired, it's not that he can't play, it's that that coach can't coach.

"What I saw from the game was, how does he respond when the game isn't going well? How does he respond when things get tough? Late in that game against NC State, Drake Maye got hurt and he missed an entire possession. Well, guess what? He came back when the game was already decided and finished the game for his teammates. The guy loves ball."

With Griffin thinking Maye loves football and the game, he expects the QB to learn playbooks quickly and develop into a solid quarterback in the NFL.

Drake Maye player comp

Drake Maye has been compared to several current NFL starting quarterbacks.

ESPN's Matt Miller spoke to several NFL scouts and front office executives who say Maye is similar to Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and CJ Stroud.

If Maye can replicate the success of any of the three, he will be a solid quarterback in the NFL.

Last year, Maye threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his sophomore season, he had 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Maye has been widely mock-drafted to the New England Patriots for finishing third overall, as most seem to think the Washington Commanders will take Jayden Daniels.

