"The guy had multiple opportunities to leave" - CFB insider predicts Carson Beck-like fate for Alabama QB Ty Simpson ahead of 2025 season

By Maliha
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:09 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News (Credits: IMAGN)

Ty Simpson has been with Alabama since 2022, serving as a backup quarterback. During the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer in the 2024 season, he played six games.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Simpson is expected to take over as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. In a college football era dominated by transfers, his decision to remain loyal to Alabama has earned praise from ESPN’s Tom Luginbill.

“[Ty] Simpson has the opportunity to be the next version of Carson Beck, the next version of Garrett Nussmeier — the guy that had multiple opportunities to leave, and didn’t," Luginbill said on Monday. "High profile recruit, could have gone and made a bunch of money.
"[He] has lost multiple quarterback battles, and he's probably the most ready to make that jump. And if he does, then maybe six, eight weeks into the season, we're having those same conversations that we had about Carson Beck's first year as a starter. Sometimes when you choose to stick around, it ends up being the best thing for you in the long term."
Simpson is competing with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell for the job. However, neither brings much game experience, which strongly favors Simpson as the QB1.

Even during SEC Media Days, DeBoer made it clear that Simpson is expected to lead the team, saying he is "the guy that would take the first snaps" for Alabama in 2025.

Ty Simpson earns heavy praise from Kalen DeBoer

Ty Simpson will have a strong supporting cast this season, featuring standout receivers like Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton. But beyond his teammates, Simpson himself has huge potential, and Kalen DeBoer continues to show strong confidence in him.

"Ty throws a catchable ball," DeBoer said during the SEC Media Days. "He’s smart. He’s been in college football now going into year four. He’s seen the ups and downs. He’s got a great relationship with the team. He’s a leader that way. He’s really owned things, I think, on another level.”
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen also praised Simpson by calling him a "talented player" and noting that Alabama is in a good position with him at the helm due to his athleticism and strong arm.

Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide are set to begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Florida State.

