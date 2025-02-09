"The house address was on the party flyer": Shedeur Sanders recalls "craziest" birthday party with Shilo on his special day

Shedeur Sanders spent a part of his 23rd birthday talking on his podcast Friday. The episode was taped on Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, a setting that's probably pretty exciting to spend such a special occasion in. Sanders is used to it, but there's one party that sticks out in his mind.

Shedeur and his older brother, Shilo, threw a bash a while back that they still remember to this day, mainly because of how they went about inviting everybody and setting it up (4:00).

"We had one birthday party, I was young. I wasn't smart as I am now," Shedeur Sanders said on his podcast 2Legendary.

"Bro, we had a party, and I'm telling you, I'll try to find the flyer (if) we got it. Me and Shilo was like, 'Okay, we're gonna do a birthday party, let's do it.' We got a DJ and everything coming to the house or whatever. Dad's going out of town.

"So, it's like, 'Alright, it's time to throw the party.' ... The house address was on the party flyer, bro."

Coach Prime saw the invitation and put a stop to his house being overtaken by party-goers. The party still went on, and everyone had a good time.

"Dad was on Instagram, you know, he be on Instagram," Shedeur said. "He called, he said, 'If you don't take that flyer down right now...' I said, 'Oh.' Bro, we had to post, 'Cancel! Cancel! Cancel!' We deleted the flyer, we did all that stuff, then we moved it to a different location in like Cedar Hill or DeSoto. It was cool."

What Shedeur Sanders has to share his birthday with

Shedeur Sanders' birthday could be overshadowed by another big event that normally happens around the same time.

"But, birthdays, it was like, my birthday was always around Super Bowl time," Shedeur said. "I remember, like, the Cardinals played one time on my birthday. ... Everything been always cool. And I know I got gifts I just forgot about, but now, mostly, the gifts and all that stuff don't really mean anything.

"It's more about the thought that counts. Just the attempt, you know, is worth it for me. I'm definitely gonna receive gifts, but it don't matter the price, it doesn't matter the budget."

As Shedeur Sanders has gotten older, he has come to realize the importance of what he focuses on. He feels that some of his interests have changed and his mindset is that of a more mature person.

"I definitely would consider myself old because those things that I found fun and those things that I wanted or, you know, things that you was doing, you realize you don't even really like that stuff like that," Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders awaits his professional destination and will likely be one of the first players taken in April's NFL Draft.

