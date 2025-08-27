  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "The hype doesn't match the tape": CFB insider issues blunt reality check to Arch Manning fans over unwarranted glaze

"The hype doesn't match the tape": CFB insider issues blunt reality check to Arch Manning fans over unwarranted glaze

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:06 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News (image credit: IMAGN)

Arch Manning is set to begin his first full season as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback this weekend when they face Ohio State.

Ad

Manning's performance will be watched closely. Fans want to know how one of the most talked about players over the last few years will fare.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Manning's abilities, but college football analyst Jordan Rodgers thinks it's inflating his skills.

"I’ll say this, and I don’t know what you guys talked about when I was off-air, the hype doesn’t match the tape," Rodgers said on Wednesday, via "Get Up." "There are good things, but the tape doesn’t scream first-round draft pick, top-10 pick, No. 1 overall or Heisman hopeful."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Manning made apperances for the Longhorns last season, starting a few games when Quinn Ewers was injured. He threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

Manning also rushed for 108 yards, scoring four touchdowns. His performances gave fans a glimpse of what to expect this season.

While the Longhorns won the games Manning started, the quarterback's performances weren't earth-shattering. However, they were enough to get Texas wins against "easy" opponents.

Fans will see what he can do as a full-time starter beginning on Saturday versus the Buckeyes. His performance will serve as a litmus test for him, and the Longhorns' chances of success this year and beyond.

Ad

Will Arch Manning struggle vs. Ohio State?

Jordan Rodgers added in the interview that he expects Arch Manning to struggle against Ohio State.

“I think when he goes into Ohio State, he’s going to struggle because he hasn’t played," Rodgers said on Wednesday, via "Get Up." "The last time we saw him against a really good defense was Georgia, and he looked out of place. "
Ad

It will be the first time Manning will face a "proper defense" in his collegiate career, and some expect teething problems considering his inexperience. However, he will not be the only quarterback who may struggle, as Julian Sayin will debut as a full-time QB1 for Ohio State.

The same thing said about Manning could also apply to Sayin.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications