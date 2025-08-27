"The hype doesn't match the tape": CFB insider issues blunt reality check to Arch Manning fans over unwarranted glaze

Arch Manning is set to begin his first full season as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback this weekend when they face Ohio State.Manning's performance will be watched closely. Fans want to know how one of the most talked about players over the last few years will fare.There is a lot of hype surrounding Manning's abilities, but college football analyst Jordan Rodgers thinks it's inflating his skills.&quot;I’ll say this, and I don’t know what you guys talked about when I was off-air, the hype doesn’t match the tape,&quot; Rodgers said on Wednesday, via &quot;Get Up.&quot; &quot;There are good things, but the tape doesn’t scream first-round draft pick, top-10 pick, No. 1 overall or Heisman hopeful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostManning made apperances for the Longhorns last season, starting a few games when Quinn Ewers was injured. He threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.Manning also rushed for 108 yards, scoring four touchdowns. His performances gave fans a glimpse of what to expect this season.While the Longhorns won the games Manning started, the quarterback's performances weren't earth-shattering. However, they were enough to get Texas wins against &quot;easy&quot; opponents.Fans will see what he can do as a full-time starter beginning on Saturday versus the Buckeyes. His performance will serve as a litmus test for him, and the Longhorns' chances of success this year and beyond.Will Arch Manning struggle vs. Ohio State?Jordan Rodgers added in the interview that he expects Arch Manning to struggle against Ohio State.“I think when he goes into Ohio State, he’s going to struggle because he hasn’t played,&quot; Rodgers said on Wednesday, via &quot;Get Up.&quot; &quot;The last time we saw him against a really good defense was Georgia, and he looked out of place. &quot;It will be the first time Manning will face a &quot;proper defense&quot; in his collegiate career, and some expect teething problems considering his inexperience. However, he will not be the only quarterback who may struggle, as Julian Sayin will debut as a full-time QB1 for Ohio State.The same thing said about Manning could also apply to Sayin.