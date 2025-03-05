"The kicker can't kick it that far": DJ Lagway makes RG3 chuckle as he shares biggest difference between college and high school 

Quarterback DJ Lagway is coming out of his true freshman season with the Florida Gators. Unlike most QBs who come to college as true freshmen, he did not have the luxury of developing on the sideline for a season or two. Instead, he played in nearly every game this past season because of injuries to starting QB Graham Mertz.

Ad

Lagway did not let the pressure get to him and played well in less than ideal circumstances. On Tuesday, Lagway appeared on "Outta Pocket with RGIII," where he was asked about the biggest difference he noticed between college and high school football.

Lagway spoke about the importance of every point and noted that kickers are much better in college.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'd say really just being a, as my coach would call it, a situational expert he calls it," Lagway said (starts at 4:55). "Knowing the situations of different games you know like when we're in the fringe, can you take a sack, you know? Field goal position, little things like that. In high school you really don't think about because first of all, the kicker can't really kick it that far."

Ad

Trending

RGIII chuckled at that comment before Lagway continued.

"Second of all, it's just not that big of a skill," Lagway added. "Like points really matter in college like in high school, you're scoring 60, 70 points a game almost. In college, it's 30, 25, you know what I mean? So each point, all points are valuable. So, I can really just say knowing different situations of the game and things like that are the difference from high school to college."

Ad

Ad

DJ Lagway talks about how an injury in high school helped him become a more complete QB

Later on the podcast with former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, DJ Lagway talked about his high school experience. Notably, he mentioned how an injury forced him to become a more complete QB.

"Going into my junior year, I ended up having a high ankle sprain in my left ankle," Lagway said (starts at 19:20). "So, that kind of put a boot on me like I couldn't move like I wanted to so I was forced to sit in there and make throws. That kind of developed my game on a different level, because I had to. I couldn't move, so I had to sit in there and make throws."

DJ Lagway heads into his second college season as the presumptive starting QB with the Florida Gators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.