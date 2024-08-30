"The kid is the real deal": Hall of Famer CB Champ Bailey shares what he "expects" from Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders showcased his talent to the FBS world last season despite the Buffaloes’ struggles to sustain momentum. This has placed a lot of expectations on the quarterback for the 2024 season.

Ahead of Colorado's Week 1 game against North Dakota State, Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey made an appearance on “The Zach Gelb Show” and shared his admiration for the quarterback.

“I've seen a little bit of him since high school. The kid is the real deal. The thing I like about him is that he takes it seriously. It's not like you have to push it on him,” Bailey said.

"He is one of those kids that loves the game. Forget all the things that they do outside of the game, which I think is very impactful as well. But when they step on the field, it's serious business and that's what I expect from him all year and at the next level," he added.

Paul Finebaum gets candid about Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft projections

There have been discussions in several quarters about the draft prospect of Shedeur Sanders since 2023. A host of analysts project him as the first quarterback pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum gave his view on this on Thursday while appearing on “First Take.”

“I think he can do that without this team being great because we all know, we hear it every day, NFL scouts don’t follow the scoreboard, they look at the talent. He has to stay healthy. I think that’s the most important thing," Paul Finebaum said.

“If he stays healthy and if he can get some protection. I think people talking about the Heisman is ridiculous because you need to be in contention to win the Heisman. You don’t need to be in contention to be the No. 1 pick,” he added.

The Buffaloes ended with a 4-8 record last season, winning only conference games as they played their last in the Pac-12. This didn't stop Sanders from performing brilliantly on the gridiron, throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders has a lot to prove this season to earn a high draft spot in 2025. He is one of the few top quarterbacks that many NFL scouts will have their eyes on.

