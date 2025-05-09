“The king of dirty”: CFB fans react as $35M worth Urban Meyer gives bold take on head coaches lying to the NCAA

Urban Meyer opened up about the Michigan sign-stealing scandal after the controversy made the headlines again after Sherrone Moore was tagged with a self-imposed two-game ban by the school.

The decision by Michigan seems like a bit of an admission of guilt, especially considering Sherrone Moore was the offensive coordinator at the time.

This week in the "Triple Option" podcast, Meyer, who is worth $35 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), wasn't 100% sure that a sign-stealing scandal like the one Michigan is involved with could happen. Later on, he doubts the NCAA would suspend coaches for lying during the process of an investigation, like some suspect Jim Harbaugh did during investigations of incidents during his time at Michigan. According to The Athletic, Sherrone Moore did too.

Fans didn't take kindly to this opinion.

"Bruh, coach, c’mon now. The king of dirty ain’t saying this." Wrote one person

"This can’t be a real quote.. Especially from URBAN MEYER of all people??!" Said Georgia fans

"His wife knows how good of a liar he is" Joked someone else

Some did agree with Meyer.

"He's right" Wrote a fan

Some people openly said Meyer's opinion carries no weight for them:

"Urban Meyer’s opinion on honesty and integrity carries as much weight with me as Stockton Rush’s knowledge of submarine safety." Claimed someone

"The pot calling the kettle black 👌" Said another person

What did Urban Meyer say about lying to the NCAA?

The main reason Urban Meyer thinks a rule preventing coaches from lying to the NCAA is that he thinks the rule wouldn't stand a day in court. On the Triple Option podcast, he said:

“I don’t personally believe the NCAA will ever do this. Because they’ll get litigated. It will be outrageous. I don’t believe it will happen, but if you put a rule in the rulebook, 1A, and it says if you do not tell the truth. If you lie to the NCAA, your career is over in college football.”

However, analysts have criticized the second part of the message in which he seems to imply that even if a coach wins his day in court, his career would be over.

