"The look of champions": Michigan football's championship uniform has fans hyped up for the ultimate clash

The Michigan Wolverines have revealed the uniform that the likes of quarterback J.J McCarthy will be wearing for the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies.

The top-ranked Wolverines (13-0) have disclosed that they will be playing in their "Big Game Blues" uniform, which consists of blue tops, blue pants and blue accessories. This will be paired with their iconic blue and maize-colored helmets.

Michigan will be hoping that its players will be wearing this uniform when they lift the national championship trophy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What do the fans think of this uniform choice.

Here is how Wolverines fans reacted to the uniform reveal.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As can be seen, Wolverines fans like this uniform, and many are confident that they can win the national championship in the look.

They have good reason to be confident. The Wolverines have a strong record in games when wearing this uniform.

In the 16 games that Michigan has played in its "Big Game Blues," the Wolverines have won 15. This includes a victory over the Washington Huskies, whom they will meet in the national championship game on Monday.

There are, though, some fans who are doubting the uniform choice. The 2024 national championship game is the second time that the Wolverines will wear the "Big Game Blues" uniform in a College Football Playoff game.

The first time they wore this uniform in a playoff game was during the 2021 Orange Bowl, where they faced the Georgia Bulldogs, who won 34-11.

Some fans would prefer a return to the traditional Michigan colors of Blue and Maize as they wore during their Rose Bowl victory to get to the national championship game.

Expand Tweet

Win or lose, this uniform will go into Wolverines history as what they wore when they played for a national championship.

Michigan in CFP national championship games

If the Wolverines defeat the second-ranked Huskies (13-0), they will win their 12 national championship, their first since their 1997 win in the Rose Bowl.

However, the majority of these championships came before there was a national championship game. Previously, polls would decide the national champion.

Monday's game will be the Wolverines' first appearance in a College Football Playoff national championship game. Time will tell if they can win their 13th championship.