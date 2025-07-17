"The Miller Moss disrespect is huge": CFB fans debate over latest ACC QB rankings ahead of 2025 media days

Andy Staples of On3 released his list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the ACC on Wednesday with the media days approaching, and Miller Moss was a notable omission. The former USC signal-caller transferred to Louisville this offseason in a bid to relaunch his career after a challenging tenure with the Trojans.

Ad

In the ACC quarterback ranking, Staples had Cade Klubnik of Clemson at the top. He makes a return to Death Valley for one last time in 2025. Duke’s new quarterback, Darian Mensah, followed Klubnik on the list. The Blue Devils acquired the player with a reported huge NIL offer.

The list also featured some top names in the position within the ACC, including Miami's new acquisition, Carson Beck, and Georgia Tech’s dual-threat quarterback Haynes King. Here's a look at the full list below:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Cade Klubnik, Clemson

#2, Darian Mensah, Duke

#3, Carson Beck, Miami

#4, Kevin Jennings, SMU

#5, Haynes King, Georgia Tech

#6, CJ Bailey, NC State

#7, Gio Lopez, North Carolina

#8, Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

#9, Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech

#10, Steve Agnelli, Syracuse

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the absence of Miller Moss from the list has many fans talking. With what he showed last season at USC despite the struggles, many believe he should be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to his omission online:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other reactions from fans:

The off-season @TheOffSeasonCFB LINK Miller Moss erasure

Ad

bernerd j smith @sa30961 LINK Miller moss was 27th in qbr with 27 sos Kyron Drones was 80th with a 47 sos

Ad

Cameron Thomas @CameronCThomas LINK I hate Louisville but Miller Moss is ABSOLUTELY a top 10 QB and arguably top 5

Ad

Mysterious Cookie @Cookie_Pleasure LINK Hmmm. No Jeff Brohm QB on this list. That a choice....

Ad

Analyst believes Miller Moss will get things right under Jeff Brohm’s leadership

David Pollack sees Miller Moss succeeding at Louisville next season. While the quarterback had some tough times with a struggling USC team last season, the former ESPN analyst noted on the “See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack” podcast that Brohm has what it takes to unlock him.

Ad

“If you’re watching college football, and if you’ve watched Louisville and if you’ve watched Jeff Brohm, he’s a freaking superstar” Pollack said. “The way he coaches the game. The way he feels the game. The way he can use misdirection. The way he can use pro-style concepts with spread concepts.

Ad

“Take any quarterback, and I mean any quarterback, I think he could win with any quarterback in this league. And, I just think, with him, with their running back who’s on my fantasy team, I think is going to absolutely destroy it.”

Last season with the Trojans, Moss threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions. There's a strong belief that he can do better under Brohm, who transformed the game of both Jack Plummer and Tyler Shough in his previous two seasons with the Cardinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More