"The NCAA should disband," "Abolish the NCAA": CFB fans fume as shocking Michigan football ruling spares current players but leaves program under fire

The NCAA has concluded its investigation into the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, announcing a series of sanctions. The situation arose in October 2023, when former staffer Connor Stalions was accused of illegally scouting future opponents by purchasing tickets and sending people to record opposing teams' sidelines in order to decode their signals.

Following the investigation, the NCAA levied a set of penalties, however, it did not include a multiyear postseason ban, despite confirming that there were sufficient grounds for it. The NCAA did not impose the ban, saying it would unfairly punish current student-athletes who were not involved in the wrongdoing.

The organization also did not vacate Michigan’s 2023 national championship or any wins from the season in question.

Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach The NCAA says there were sufficient grounds for a multiyear postseason ban. "However, the panel determined that a postseason ban would unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program."

This leniency did not sit well with many fans.

“The NCAA should disband. They have failed their mission and they have 0 power anymore,” a fan wrote.

“Then vacate or forfeit the tainted wins from when they did cheat,” one fan said.

“The NCAA is a joke. Sign stealing will cost you money, but not wins and championships,” a fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“If that is the grounds, then every team that has had post season bans applied to them - can now sue the NCAA for loss revenue. Because that is always the case that those who conduct the crimes are out of the team / graduated.,” another fan said.

“In other words, it's Michigan, and they're too prominent a program, so we're giving them a pass,” a fan wrote.

“Abolish the NCAA,” a fan commented.

What punishments were levied on Michigan?

Following the investigation, Michigan received four years of probation and several financial penalties, including a $50,000 fine, 10 percent of the program’s budget, forfeited postseason revenues for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and a fine equivalent to 10 percent of football scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year.

The program will also see recruiting limitations, including a 25 percent reduction in official visits during the 2025-26 cycle and a 14-week ban on recruiting communications.

Several individuals received show-cause penalties, which limit their involvement in NCAA activities. Former coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause.

Connor Stalions was handed an eight-year show-cause and Denard Robinson, a former Michigan quarterback and staff member, received a three-year show-cause.

Current coach Sherrone Moore was also penalized with a two-year show-cause, though he can continue coaching during that period. He will serve a three-game suspension, including one game in the 2026 season.

