"The new Tiger King has been chosen, your reign is over" - CFB world calls out Joe Exotic for his "trademark" claim against FSU QB Jordan Travis

Using "Tiger King" for a T-shirt has landed FSU quarterback Jordan Travis on the wrong side of Reality TV star Joe Exotic.

Travis had put out some T-shirts for sale to mark Florida State's two wins against teams with a Tiger mascot. Nobody had imagined such an action would attract the wrath of Joe Exotic, who is currently in jail.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, is an animal trainer from Kansas who starred in the popular 2020 Netflix documentary “Tiger King.” He has been sentenced to 22 years for federal charges, including animal abuse.

Joe Exotic now wants to sue Jordan Travis after the Florida State star used the words "Tiger King" on a T-shirt the student-athlete is selling on his website. Called the "JORDAN TRAVIS COLLEGE KING 2.0 WHT," the T-shirt is priced at $31.24.

Referring to the words as his "trademark," Exotic promised 80% of the settlement he might get off the case to the attorney who would file a claim on his behalf.

"Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark," Joe wrote on X.

"I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King," he added.

But soon, the CFB world took hold of the conversation and called out Joe Exotic. According to a fan, the reign of Joe Exotic as "Tiger King" is over.

Another fan used a "Game of Thrones" quote to convey their message.

One user pointed out why they think Joe doesn't stand a chance in court while thanking him for more exposure to the FSU QB.

Another fan plainly asked Joe to get over himself.

A fan asked Exotic to show some grace and pass the crown to Jordan Travis.

Another fan called out Joe with a cheeky statement on the matter.

A fan clarified why, for them, Travis is the real "Tiger King."

Joe Exotic doesn't like people calling the FSU QB Jordan Travis "Tiger King"

Joe Exotic's social media outburst is due to Travis selling a T-shirt online depicting the quarterback sitting on a throne with two tigers on each side. Travis put the shirt on sale after beating the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers in the same month.

The FSU Seminoles dispatched LSU 45-24 in their first game of the 2023 season. They then took down the Clemson Tigers 31-24 in the fourth game. The internet gave Travis the title of the "Tiger King" for these two wins.

The CFB world seems totally behind its star in the controversy. If it goes to court, who is getting their way in the matter? Let us know in the comments section below!