"The players are employees": Mike Gundy shares big reality of college football as historic $2.8Bn House settlement gets enforced

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has opened up on the decision allowing schools to play college athletes.

Ad

The House ruled that the NCAA will pay nearly $2.8 billion in back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed in college at any time from 2016 through present day. The ruling also allows schools to directly pay players to play going forward.

The deal will change the entire landscape of college sports and Gundy, speaking to On3, believes the deal is good for the sport, but there needs to be some slight changes to make it even better.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"College needs to insitage and build that type of system so we don't have the same four, five or six schools that pay the most money at the end of the season in the playoffs," Gundy said.

To make sure the schools with the most money aren't just winning all the time, Gundy believes there has to be a salary cap. But, he also thinks there should be an entry-level salary for high school players.

Ad

"Well you have to restructure the system and you’ve got to admit the players are employees," Gundy said. "Then you can build collective bargaining. We’ve all talked about it. But you have to admit they’re employees. You could do it all and you need that (a salary cap) and an entry-level (salary cap) for a high school player coming in because it's not sustainable."

Ad

Gundy makes a fair point as that is likely something the NCAA will look to do, especially with high school players who are getting millions of dollars before ever playing a snap.

Mike Gundy believes OSU is entering a rebuild phase

Mike Gundy is returning as Oklahoma State's coach for his 21st season as their coach.

However, Gundy is expecting the Cowboys to not be as competitive this season as he thinks it is a rebuilding phase.

Ad

“We have to go through a little bit of a rebuilding phase this year," Gundy said at Big 12 media day, via On3. "One because we needed to upgrade in certain areas and the other because we lost a large number of veteran players last year."

Gundy and OSU went 3-9 last season after a 10-4 season the year prior. After the disappointing season, Gundy restructured his contract and is now entering the first season of a four-year deal worth $6.75 million annually which includes a $125,000 per year escalator.

Gundy and the Cowboys will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 28 against UT Martin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More