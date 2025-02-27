"The potential is obviously there": Joel Klatt offers his detailed analysis of Quinn Ewers ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Quinn Ewers is one prospect many would have their eyes on ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He's one of the few quarterbacks whose draft stock is quite uncertain. It isn't easy to project where he will land when his potential is juxtaposed with on-field performance.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt offered his analysis of Quinn Ewers in one of the latest installments of his podcast, the “Joel Klatt Show.” Klatt highlighted the aspects of his game that would be admired by NFL teams while also discussing the flaws that led to his underperformance.

“The potential is obviously there with Quinn Ewers,” Klatt said on his podcast. “He has been a highly rated quarterback for a long time, and rightly so. The guy makes a lot of big-time throws, a lot of big-time throws. I would say NFL throws. He’s smart. (from 24:05)

“He does things from an arm talent perspective that other guys just don’t do. He can throw off platform and do it accurately, he can throw going to his left, he can throw going to his right. So there’s a lot to love about his game. It is there. I wish he was a little bit bigger. He’s only about 210 pounds, 6-foot-2.”

“I think that’s led to some of the injury issues that he’s had at Texas, and he wasn’t always reliable for staying on the field … So we’ve still yet to see Quinn go through a year and not get banged up, and that’s worrisome from the NFL perspective.”

According to a report by NFL insider Tom Pellissero on Wednesday, Ewers played the entire 2024 season at Texas with a torn oblique. He was said to have suffered the injury in the game against Michigan in Week 2.

Joel Klatt highlights the concerns in Quinn Ewers' game

Ahead of the draft, Joel Klatt has already found some major flaws in the game of Quinn Ewers that would likely hinder him from thriving in the NFL. Klatt believes he needs to evolve those parts of his game to have a strong chance of making it in the pros.

“There are times when I’m watching film and I really want him to drive the football into a tight window area, in particular in intermediate zones, and he throws with touch to those zones.”( from 25:37)

“And I’m just telling you right now that won’t work all the time at the NFL level. He’s going to have to find some more velocity, or at least be willing to step up and really drive the football onto the frame of the wide receiver in some intermediate spots. That’s going to be crucial for him.”

Quinn Ewers enters the draft with his bipolar on-field characteristics. At times, watching Ewers throw the football makes it easy to envision him as a top prospect. However, other moments leave doubt about whether he can develop into a high-level starting quarterback in the NFL.

