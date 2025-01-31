"The pressure is unbelievable": When Urban Meyer shared insights of what it feels like to face Michigan in 'The Game' 

Urban Meyer was the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes between 2012 and 2018. During that period, he was able to win the Buckeyes a national championship.

However, every Ohio State coach is judged on one thing: How well they perform against arch-rivals Michigan Wolverines in "The Game."

In 2019, Meyer spoke to the Big Ten Network about his experiences at the annual meeting.

"The pressure is unbelievable. All the other games are put aside, and this is one that travels with you the rest of your career, the rest your life," Meyer said.

(from 0:36 mark onwards)

"The Game" is one of, if not the most, important game in the Big Ten Conference. Before the expansion and dropping of divisions in 2024, this game was seen by many as a de facto Conference Championship game, as the winner would normally advance to the Championship game where they would face a weaker opponent from the other division.

The strong rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan means there is a large amount of pressure placed on the program's respective coaches. This is something that Urban Meyer experienced firsthand and something that current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day continues to face.

Despite recently winning a national championship, the fact that coach Day has not been able to defeat the Wolverines in his last four attempts (which included an embarrassing loss in 2024) is something that still frustrates Buckeyes fans.

Urban Meyer vs. Michigan Wolverines

Urban Meyer faced the Michigan Wolverines in "The Game" seven times during his time as the Ohio State coach. In those games, Meyer was able to make history.

He was able to remain undefeated against the Michigan Wolverines, holding a 7-0 record in "The Game."

This makes him one of the only coaches to go undefeated in "The Game" and at the time of his departure from the program in 2018, it was the first time a coach was able to do this since 1924.

100 years later, and current Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has an undefeated record in "The Game" as head coach. However, he has only coached one game (two if you count the game where he stood in for the suspended Jim Harbaugh), and so this metric is going to change. The Wolverines' 13-10 upset win over the Buckeyes on Nov. 30 was their fourth-consecutive win in "The Big Game".

"The Game" is the ultimate measure of success for an Ohio State coach, and success in this game was something that Urban Meyer was able to constantly do, which further cements his status as one of the modern greats of college football.

