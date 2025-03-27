"The shark was all over the field": Colorado fans amazed by Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig's one-man show in resurfaced clip

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig declared for this year's NFL draft. The safety began his collegiate journey with Jackson State back in 2021. After two seasons, he followed Coach Prime and played for the Colorado Buffaloes. During his two-season stint with the Buffs, Silmon-Craig had a plethora of memorable moments on the field.

The Colorado Buffaloes' official IG page posted a clip of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig's fourth-quarter 93-yard fumble return against the UCF Knights last season.

The reel showcased Silmon-Craig's speed and agility, as he left UCF players in the dust to rush to the endzone. This touchdown led to Coach Prime's team securing a 48-23 victory over the Knights.

Fans took to the comments to express their awe and reminisce about the great play made by the Colorado safety.

"I went to this game...the shark was all over the field," one fan said.

"The heartbeat of the defense," another fan commented.

Fan comments on Silmon-Craig's highlight reel.

"The game CU was like 15 pt underdogs and cu won by like 20 and everyone know right then and there cu was a different team this year," this fan said.

"I hope Cam get a fair shake in the league," another fan wrote.

Fan comments on Silmon-Craig's highlight reel.

"That was one of my favorite games I've ever been to," one fan said.

"You will be missed!" another fan commented.

Fan comments on Silmon-Craig's highlight reel.

During his two-season stint with the Buffs, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig recorded a total of 138 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and four interceptions. Last season, he helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance, where they lost to the BYU Cougars. Silmon-Craig was honored as Second-Team All-Big 12.

Did Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig participate in the Big 12 pro day?

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig failed to receive an invite to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He was expected to work out during the Big 12 pro day earlier this week. However, Craig and a few of his Colorado teammates decided not to participate.

Coach Prime and his team will host the CU Football Showcase on April 4, which will be the last opportunity for Silmon-Craig to improve his draft stock.

The Colorado safety is projected to be a late Day 3 pick with the possibility of going undrafted.

