 "The shoes are big to fill": When Buckeyes star Jack Sawyer acknowledged the legacy of joining Ohio State 

After his 83-yard touchdown in the Cotton Bowl against the Texas Longhorns, Jack Sawyer engraved his name in Ohio State Buckeyes lore. But before he was the leader of a defense that will play in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Sawyer was a Pickerington High School North player hoping to follow the long line of Ohio State elite defensive ends.

Going back four years to Sawyer’s “Friday Night Final!” interview with Wally Lukachinsky on Score On Air Network, where he spoke about what it meant for the young defensive end to join such a storied program.

The Pickerington, Ohio native talked about the historical relevance of defensive ends at Ohio State and the pressure of following in their footsteps by joining the school.

“It’s a long line, the shoes are big to fill, but I’m kind of a guy that I kind of feed that type of energy. You know what I mean? I love that. The shoes are big, I wouldn’t want it any other way," Sawyer said. "Because if you see when you come in, you do what you do, and you fill those shoes like Chase Young did with Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa, you go in the third round of the draft."

(from 7:06 mark onwards)

Four years later, Sawyer figures to be the next in that long line of Ohio State defensive ends. He has 141 tackles, 23 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception in four years at Ohio State. He’s also returned two fumbles for touchdowns and made countless big plays for the program.

Perhaps the only thing missing in his time in Columbus is a national title, which the senior defensive end and the Buckeyes could get Monday night in Atlanta when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Jack Sawyer, from Buckeye fan to wearing the scarlet and grey

Jack Sawyer (40) played at Pickering North High School before joining the Buckeyes. - Source: Imagn

Growing up in Ohio State’s backyard, it was always a big possibility that Sawyer would wear the scarlet and grey one day. After all, he grew up a Buckeye fan and wore those colors since he was a kid.

“I’ve been a Buckeye fan ever since I was little. I’ve seen a bunch of pictures of wearing a James Laurinaitis jersey running around the backyard at the Buckeye parties with my parents,” Sawyer recalled in the same interview.

(from 3:55 mark onwards)

However, even though he committed to Ohio State in his sophomore year of high school, he looked at what other programs could offer before making up his mind.

In the end, having a chance to play for head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson made the difference.

Will Jack Sawyer's fairytale run with the Ohio State Buckeyes end in national championship glory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

