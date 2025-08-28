  • home icon
"The smell of weed in second quarter": Deion Sanders reveals hilarious Colorado student tradition at Boulder ahead of 2025 season

By Garima
Modified Aug 28, 2025 15:14 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days - Source: Getty

As Deion Sanders enters his third year as coach at Colorado, he’s still getting used to a few unique aspects of the Boulder football experience. One tradition, in particular, continues to catch him off guard, the unmistakable smell of marijuana that drifts through the air during games at Folsom Field.

In an interview with CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean on Wednesday, Sanders shared his amusement at what seems to be an unofficial tradition among fans, including Colorado students.

"The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me like every game I'm like, ‘Dang,’" Sanders said. "It seems like it's like a light up quarter. You know what I'm saying? So is this the quarter that y'all chose? I'm serious. It's a TV timeout. It never fails. And I'm like wow! What's going on?
"Because I've never been high a day in my life so that's kind of new to me."
Sanders was first caught off guard by it during his first season at Colorado in 2023. While the tradition is new to him, it’s nothing unusual for long-time Buffaloes fans.

Deion Sanders named Kaidon Salter as his QB1

As Colorado prepares for its season opener on Friday, Deion Sanders has named Kaidon Salter the starting quarterback. He will be replacing Shedeur Sanders. Salter is a transfer from Liberty and will make his first start against Georgia Tech.

Salter outdid freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a five-star recruit, who is expected to see playing time nevertheless.

On Monday, Sanders said he chose Salter because:

"The kid has a ton of experience, dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well," he said. "He's the guy at this point. … He's done it before. This is not his first time running out the tunnel and getting the start. ... I like what he did in the spring, and he's growing and growing and growing."
Deion Sanders credited offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and assistant coach Byron Leftwich for helping with the decision and working closely with the quarterbacks.

With a new quarterback, Colorado is hoping to start the season strong and build on last year’s 9-4 record.

