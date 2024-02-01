"The timing is impeccable, the conference is impeccable": Deion Sanders shares optimism for Colorado’s new chapter in Big 12 after dismal Pac-12 run

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is excited for his school's move to the Big 12 next season.

The Buffaloes will be re-joining the Big 12 for the first time since 2010 after spending 13 years in the Pac-12.

Before Colorado's return to the Big 12, Sanders says he's excited to be in the conference and looks forward to the challenge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Don't underestimate North Dakota State," Sanders said on FS1's Undisputed, via Athlon Sports. "Those guys come into play, and they can play. Nebraska, that's going to be a good one. They have a wonderful coach in Matt Rhule."

"Colorado State, I wish we could start off with that one. At UCF, that means we are going to the crib. That means we are going to the crib.

"We probably have about 25 Florida kids on the team. When I'm looking at these schools, I'm looking at their coaches. They're well-coached. These teams are well-coached. I'm excited about it."

"I cannot wait to really get into the Big 12 and do what we do. I'm just happy that we are part of it. The timing is impeccable. The conference is impeccable."

Last season, Colorado went 4-8 in Sanders' first season with the program, but he has confidence he can turn it around in 2024.

Deion Sanders improves Colorado in the trenches

Deion Sanders went 4-8 last season

Sanders was the talk of the college football last season and led the school to a 3-0 start, with wins over TCU and Nebraska to kick off the season.

TCU made it to the national championship game in 2022, while Nebraska had high expectations going into 2023.

However, the Buffs finished the year going 1-8, ending the year on a six-game losing streak.

After the season ended, Sanders got to work in the transfer portal as he looked to fix his offensive line. The winter transfer portal saw Colorado land offensive linemen Kahlil Benson, Tyler Johnson, Justin Mayers and Yakiri Walker.

The hope is the addition to the offensive lineman will help protect Shedeur Sanders, which, in turn, will help their offense.

Colorado will begin their 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against North Dakota State.