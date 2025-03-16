"The way he dropped his head tho": Colorado fans react to Julian Lewis getting a reality check from Coach Prime after practice

Julian Lewis could be the future of Colorado Buffaloes football. But as he could see so early in his career, he will be held accountable by Coach Prime, even as it relates to mistakes made on the practice field.

A video credited to Deion Sanders Jr. was posted on social media showing the end of a Buffaloes’ practice. In it, Coach Prime looks for freshman quarterback Julian Lewis to break the team huddle. But as the quarterback approaches the coach’s position, Sanders had a change of heart.

Coach Prime’s message to hold everyone accountable was seen by Colorado fans on social media. As expected, there was a quick reaction to JuJu’s disappointed look after the snub.

"The way he dropped his head tho," a fan said.

"So good. He cares. He's gonna be a great player," another fan wrote.

Other fans focused on the lesson given by Coach Prime to Julian Lewis and the rest of the players. Fans even remembered when he did the same to Shedeur Samders after throwing an interception in practice.

"Just to hold him accountable. He gone sleep on that n Monday practice gone be crucial," a fan added.

"Holding him to the same standards as he did Sheduer. Did Sheduer the same way. I love it. Juju will be the one," another fan wrote.

"fasho no hand outs tuff love like he one of his sons," a fan said.

Julian Lewis shows off his arm in practice

The Colorado Buffaloes have only returned to the practice field this week, but Julian Lewis is already making a strong impression. The team’s social media team has shared parts of his performance on the practice field, as Lewis has already shown his live arm.

Julian Lewis is a four-star prospect from Carrollton High School in Georgia. He was the 10th-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Lewis will battle senior Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the starting job in Boulder this year.

Salter is coming off a 1,886-yard, 15-touchdown season for the Liberty Flames. He also ran for 587 yards in 2024. He is a more experienced and mobile quarterback than JuJu, but Lewis seems to have a better arm.

The winner of the quarterback battle will take over from Shedeur Sanders, who entered the NFL Draft after serving as the starting quarterback for the previous two seasons. Sanders is projected to be selected early in the first round.

Regardless of how the position battle goes, JuJu is expected to be the Buffaloes’ quarterback of the future.

