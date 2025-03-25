"The way he throws the ball is sooo tuff": Fans react to resurfaced clip of Drake Maye from UNC Pro Day

Almost a year after Drake Maye was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL Draft, footage of his Pro Day resurfaced. The North Carolina Tar Heels product entered last year as one of the top prospects in the draft and was selected third overall by New England.

With the 2025 Draft a few weeks away, the Patriots and Tar Heels' official Instagram accounts posted a video of him working out during his UNC Pro Day.

Before turning pro, Drake Maye had a solid college career with North Carolina. In three years, two of them as a starter, Maye threw for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

As fans got to see the footage, many of them were impressed with the quarterback’s arm and passing ability. Some reacted by praising the second-year pro on social media.

"the way he throw the ball is so tuff," one fan said.

"The last throw 🔥🔥 off balance rolling to his right —> 50 yard bomb," another fan wrote.

"That’s my quarterback 🥲🫡🙌" a fan reacted.

Other fans called for the team to get Drake Maye more weapons. The Patriots’ leading receiver was Hunter Henry, who caught 66 balls for 674 yards and two scores.

The leading wideout was Demarrio Douglass, who also had 66 receptions for 621 yards and three scores. While the team brought in Mack Hollins, Maye could use more receiver help.

"now get him some help," a fan said.

"do we want stefon diggs though???" another fan questioned

"Pats doing him a disservice by not giving him a WR1 better get that kid McMillan or Hunter," a fan wrote.

Drake Maye Pro Day footage reactions. - Source: Instagra/@patriots/@uncfootball

In his first year in the NFL, Drake Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Pats. New England holds the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Analyst believes Pats should team Drake Maye with Travis Hunter

With the fourth pick in the draft, the Patriots should have plenty of talent to choose from in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, if Travis Hunter is available, New England should take the wide receiver/cornerback.

Talking to Steve Burton in Sunday night’s Sports Final, the Boston analyst Reiss said the Pats should go get Hunter and play him on offense.

"I know some are concerned about the durability, but just play him at receiver," said Reiss. "You put him at receiver and make him a full-time receiver. Let him focus on one thing and think about the ceiling on that,” Mike Reiss said.

Hunter has said he wants to play on both sides of the ball, but with the Patriots already improving the secondary, it makes sense for New England to utilize him as a wideout and help Drake Maye.

