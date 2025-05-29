“The worst home schedule in the country”: CFB fans troll Steve Sarkisian’s Texas over latest kickoff time release

The kickoff times and television networks that will air Texas' 2025 season games were released on Thursday. The social media post published by the Longhorns included information about some of the home games.

Fans shared their reactions to it on X. Some do not think that Texas' home opponents are challenging.

"The worst home schedule in the country," a fan said.

"The only night games Texas plays is against Weenie Hut Jr’s and Chuck E. Cheese .AT HOME WHAT A GAUNTLET, TEXAS," one fan wrote.

"SOFT," another fan wrote.

Others debated about the start time of the Longhorns' season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes (11 a.m. CST).

"Soft program. Enjoy watching the game at 11am losers," one fan commented.

"Ohio St fans fuming Texas didn’t just hand them an advantage and make a massive inconvenience to our fans," another fan tweeted.

Some debated over the start time of the Texas Longhorns-Oklahoma Sooners game.

"Maybe one day when the Dallas police department is fully staffed we'll have a 7pm red river shootout. 2:30pm is okay but I'd rather see it at 11am," one fan said.

"Red River should go back to being at 11am. Just like Michigan-Ohio State is at 11am every year. Something special about it being at that time and being in the fair that early," another fan wrote.

"Finally they got rid of that breakfast kickoff for the Red River Rivalry! Should be primetime but atleast 2:30 is better than before," a fan tweeted.

There were some who shared their thoughts on the schedule in general.

"Bad moves all around. Fans are going to melt the first 2 home games. OU should be at 11 am," one fan commented.

"Our brand is way too big to be on espn+ or sec network+ wtf," another fan said.

Who will the Texas Longhorns face in 2025?

The Texas Longhorns are entering their second season in the Southeastern Conference with aspirations of a national championship. The campaign begins with what is arguably their toughest test all year, facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of their College Football Playoff semifinal clash. The game will have an early kickoff, something that many fans were not happy about, wanting it to be at prime time.

It will be followed by three home games against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston.

The SEC portion of the season begins with a trip to face the Florida Gators before the Oklahoma matchup. Texas will travel to Kentucky, Mississippi State and Georgia, while Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Texas A&M will visit Austin for the first time since 2010.

