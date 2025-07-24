"The worst rushing offense in football": CFB insider issues harsh reality check about Deion Sanders' Colorado 

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are entering a new era in 2025. For the last two years, Shedeur Sanders was the team's quarterback who dominated the offense. However, with Shedeur now in the NFL, the Buffaloes have turned to Kaidon Salter.

The program appears to be committed to improving its run game through the hiring of NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk. On Thursday, College Football insider David Pollack spoke about the Buffaloes' run game on the latest edition of the "See Ball, Get Ball" podcast.

"Since Deion's been there, they are the worst rushing offense in football," said Pollack. (Timestamp: 26:18)

Over the last two seasons, the Buffaloes' run game has been almost non-existent. During the 2024 season, the Buffaloes rushed for an average of 65.7 yards a game. In the season before that, it was only 68 yards per game. Both seasons ended with Colorado as the worst-rushing team in all of Division I.

Plenty of blame has been thrown around about the Buffs' weak run game. The poor offensive line, which was rebuilt between seasons. Another reason is offensive coordinator Pat Schmur's preference for the passing game.

This means that on nearly every play, Shedeur Sanders had to throw the ball, with his preferred target being Travis Hunter. This became a strong pairing, helping Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy and be the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, passing on every play may not have helped Shedeur. While it did put him in the constant spotlight, this exposed many of his and his team's weaknesses. This likely played a role in his massive drop in the NFL Draft, getting exposed in the Big 12 championship game, and then ultimately losing the Alamo Bowl.

Dallan Hayden gives his prediction for the Buffaloes this year

A current Colorado running back has given his verdict on where the Buffaloes will fare this season. Dallan Hayden told CBS:

"I think this Buffs team is gonna do great things," Hayden told Bean. "Last year was a really good season, and we wanna build upon that. I feel like this team, we have the pieces to do great things."

Hayden is highly optimistic about the Buffaloes' chances this year. He is expected to lead the running game this season, where he expects to exceed his measly 196-yard output for the season.

