"The worst" "Sooo annoying": CFB fans react to Colorado-Oklahoma State game kickoff time on Black Friday

With the Colorado Buffaloes now no longer at the Big 12, it's time to see some new-old clashes. One of them is the matchup between Colorado and Oklahoma State, which will be at 10 a.m. on Black Friday.

Fans were quick to react to the schedule, with one calling the 10 a.m. start the worst thing he had seen:

"No more 10 am kickoffs! The worst. Don't care if it's nationally televised or not. Boo!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Others wondered what happened to the rivalry between the Cornhuskers and the Buffaloes, especially now that they're back in the same conference:

"I still remember when Black Friday was reserved for CU-Nebraska games," tweeted one.

Weather ain't going to be kind to proceedings:

"Ooh weeee. It's gon be freezing!"

Fans in general found it problematic that the game would be held at that time:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Colorado's Shilo Sanders files for bankruptcy

On the heels of a decades-long legal feud, Shilo Sanders has filed for bankruptcy, after a Texas court of law filed a case where he would have to pay $12 million to a former security guard at Dallas high school following an alleged assault. The incident occurred in 2015 when Shilo, in high school at the time, allegedly violated school policy by using his phone to talk to his mother, Pilar Sanders.

The security guard approached him and placed his hand on Shilo's elbow. A scuffle ensued, and a video of the confrontation made its way into TMZ in 2016. The man in question, John Darjean, claimed that Shilo caused him severe damage to his cervical spine and permanent neurological issues. He described the incident as "sudden, unexpected and unprovoked".

In an April appearance on "Fearless With Jason Whitlock", Darjen also seemed appalled at the reaction to the incident by Deion Sanders. He said of the Colorado head coach:

“I tried to reach out to him. He didn’t come visit me in the hospital. He didn’t say, ‘Hey man, I know my son did you wrong. He flipped the script and sent a piece of video to TMZ and said I was the aggressor and said I attacked his son.”

While the decision to declare bankruptcy would seem more of a ruse on Shilo's part, some have questioned the player's financial situation and the entire NIL industry in general.

Darjean claims that the player wasn't truthful when disclosing his assets, as he's expected to collect $11.89 million. Four years ago, the Colorado player seemed to have had some economic difficulties, as he was forced to release his lawyers attached to the case, who gave the following explanation to the court:

“That he (Shilo Sanders) is unwilling or unable to continue funding the defense of this case"

Shilo is expected to have an NFL future, which means he would have enough to address his financial woes.