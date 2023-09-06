"Their offensive lines just aren’t ready to go": Colin Cowherd takes no prisoners while criticizing Ohio State and Texas ahead of Week 2 matchups

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns were both able to win their season openers. However, Colin Cowherd believes both teams have plenty of work to do. The television and radio personality discussed Week 1 of the season, claiming that both programs need to improve on the offensive line.

Speaking on his podcast, The Volume, Cowherd stated:

"My other takeaway in college football is that Ohio State's offensive line and Texas' offensive lines are awful. And it's not a matter of talent. I think we have to be totally honest here... The hardest unit for any football team to attain cohesion and chemistry is the offensive line, that’s high school, college, or pro. We all know that. You know that. I know that. Everybody knows that.

"Well, with the transfer portal and youth, and players coming from all directions and players leaving early, that even Ohio State and Texas, who are getting four and five-star guys across the front, their offensive lines just aren't ready to go. Now, Texas may have been looking ahead to Alabama, but I thought the Texas O-line couldn't initiate a run game. Ohio State's offensive line was a bit of a mess.

"So, I watched Ohio State, and I said they're just not good enough on the offensive line yet. It's not a lack of talent anywhere. Same with Texas. I liked their roster, and I liked their O-line. But there's just, it's that we have to look now at O-lines in college football like we do early college basketball. Just give me six weeks."

Check out Colin Cowherd's comments on the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns' offensive lines below (starting at the 4:47 mark):

Cowherd compared the new state of college football to college basketball, claiming that it will now take more time to evaluate players and teams. Unfortunately, in college football, teams do not have that luxury, as one loss could end their postseason hopes.

Colin Cowherd discusses Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes debut

Deion Sanders put the college football world on notice during his Colorado Buffaloes debut, as they defeated the No.17-ranked TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 45-42. Cowherd praised Sanders on his podcast, stating:

"For a first game, with a 70 to 75 percent transfer portal team - this isn't the NFL, there's no preseason games, there's no intrasquad practices, these are 20 year old kids, not 28 year old NFL players - they were mistake free, penalty free, seamless, smooth. Tip of the cap to Deion and the entire coaching staff."

Check out Colin Cowherd's comments on Deion Sanders below (starting at the 0:48 mark):

Cowherd added that coaches such as Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley did not have the same immediate success, even with a much smaller rate of transfers. After their impressive debut, the Buffaloes entered the top-25, slotting in at number 22.