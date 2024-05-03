"Their pops is the main issue": CFB world reacts to Stephen A. Smith's blunt advice for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders amid recent controversy

As the controversy regarding Deion Sanders' sons and their public behavior develops, Stephen A. Smith was the latest sports commentator to chime in. The ESPN personality gave some advice to the two Sanders brothers, Shadeur and Shilo Sanders:

"And I say this respectfully, to Shilo and Shedeur, two ballers. You're Deion Sanders' sons. That means you will always have my support because I love your daddy like a brother. But it is important that you understand how you're communicating and how you're coming across... Your dad has earned it... how you communicate and how you come across matters because you represent him and you represent the program. And more so Shedeur than Shilo, I'm going to remind you again. You did this every time you won (Mimics Shedeur's signature Rolex celebration). But you lost more than you won"

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The internet was quick to react to Stephen A. Smith's rant, with some stating Deion Sanders is the main driving force behind his sons' behavior:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others thought Stephen A. Smith was been harsh on a pair of young boys:

Expand Tweet

Others think they have to earn acting this bold on the field:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Stephen A. Smith fighting for the clicks?

Expand Tweet

Some wholeheartedly agreed with Smith:

Expand Tweet

Some think it was weird to mention Shilo Sanders:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Deion Sanders' kids do to spark Stephen A. Smith's comments?

On April 29th, former Colorado safety Xavier Smith gave the Athletic an interview, describing how the process of Deion Sanders trying to get him to leave the program went about. He described a less-than-complimentary picture of the Buffs' head coach to the Athletic's Max Olson:

“[Sanders] said he felt like I should hit the [transfer] portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot, I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me... He was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves, the way he did it, it could've been done with a little more compassion."

To this, on one of the Athletic's publications on X about the article, Shedeur Sanders replied:

"Bro had to be very mid at best.”

The comment sparked a flurry of criticism from the fans, who disapproved of Shedeur's behavior. Not happy with that, his Dad went to his rescue, replying to one fan:

“He will be a top 5 pick, where yo son going? Lololol I got time today.”

It was this that Stephen A. Smith was referring to. It raises the question as to whether Deion Sanders would agree with the pundit on the need for his sons' behavior to change.