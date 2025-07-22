"Them diamonds hitting": CFB fans overjoyed by $6 million QB Carson Beck's stylish green outfit at ACC Media Days

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is making quite an impression at the ongoing ACC Media Days. It is his first extensive interaction with the media since his switch from Georgia to Miami this offseason.
Beck’s media interview has sparked a conversation among fans and analysts alike. Among other things, the redshirt senior’s fashion choice at the ACC Media Days has been drawing reactions from fans, especially on Instagram.
Chino_wilt_chamberlin wrote:
“Them diamonds hitting.”
Drc___ wrote:
“Cam raised the bar so high man… I just need bro to play good.”
Heavyknuckles7 wrote:
“PPL FORGOT ABOUT CARSON WEAPONS. TOP 5.”
Don_tizzle commented:
“Shiiited that boy look like he suppose to be there.”
Nekodavi2 also commented:
“He didn’t even disrespect Cam he’s just speaking truth.”
Dandlgrant21 wrote:
“Dude we have a sold-out game against Notre Dame and Miami invested 4 million big ones into you, man you feel the weight of everyone on your shoulder not to mention the Dawgs. This is a old rivalry, Dude let’s go we need this win Prime Time viewership.”
Carson Beck is set to lead Miami’s offense this fall to continue what has been one of the biggest stories of this offseason. The former Bulldogs quarterback made the surprising decision to transfer after racking up a 24-3 record as a starter over two seasons.
The Hurricanes landed one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country with an NIL deal reportedly worth $4.5 million. The deal involves incentives that could drive the number up to $6 million.
Carson Beck on why he transferred to Miami
While speculations are rife linking Beck’s move to Miami solely to the NIL numbers, the quarterback has offered a different explanation. Discussing his decision to join Mario Cristobal’s roster for his final season of college football, he said (via Sports Illustrated):
“I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit. As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent, and guys that you’re going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately the future of a quarterback… and this is my future.”
Carson Beck has wasted no time in getting familiar with his teammates at Miami.
“I think that this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made, and since I’ve been here in January, developing the relationships and building the chemistry between me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, the O line, and just trying to develop those relationships and that camaraderie. It just reinforced my decision in a positive way," he added.
Beck’s first test will come against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Aug. 31.