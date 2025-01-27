"There you go": Deion Sanders makes sure Late Show host Stephen Colbert called him by his 'earned' nickname

Deion Sanders made sure Late Show host Stephen Colbert called him by his nickname. Sanders joined The Late Show on Sunday when Colbert introduced him as "Deion Sanders." However, when he sat down, he quickly corrected the host to call him the nickname he had earned, "Primetime."

"I never liked that name, because that was given not earned," Sanders said, when Colbert called him Neon Deion at 1:15.

Colbert then said Deion is "Primetime" which Sanders was more happy about.

"There you go," Sanders said when Colbert called him Primetime.

Sanders' name was "Primetime" during his NFL playing career and he now goes by Coach Prime given he's the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders has gone 40-18 as a college football head coach between Jackson State and Colorado. Sanders went 9-4 last season and 4-8 in his first season. Colorado were off a 1-win season when Coach Prime joined them in Dec. 2022.

Deion Sanders explains how 'Primetime' nickname came to be

Deion Sanders was known as Primetime throughout his NFL career.

The cornerback and kick returner had flashy plays and a massive personality which earned him that nickname.

"This agent back in the day slid me the financials for everyone in the National Football League. I found out at that time that my position, defensive back, was one of the lowest-paid positions in the league. That was going into my junior year," Sanders said.

"Oh no, I promised my mother that I was going to be rich and she would never have to work another day in her life. I create this image, right in my door room, called Primetime. That was my nickname coming out of high school for football, baseball, and basketball. Now, I had to act this thing. And, I did it, with no social media," Sanders added.

Sanders claimed that he practiced viral quotations and scripted what he was going to say in order to become a greater star and thus earn more money. He earned slightly over $33.5 million during his NFL career, according to Spotrac.

Sanders was drafted fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL from 1989 until 2005 and was a two-time Super Bowl champion.

