“There were a lot of imperfect balls”: Former Georgia QB shares honest assessment of the Bulldogs’ spring practice sessions

The Georgia Bulldogs had their annual spring scrimmage, G-Day, on Saturday. It's a great opportunity for the team to assess how players have progressed and gives fans their first opportunity to see the current iteration of the Bulldogs in action.
On Wednesday, former Georgia QB Jake Fromm, on Dawg Nation, gave his honest assessment of the Bulldogs' scrimmage and practice sessions. He said that it looked like the team wants to test out some big plays to see which receivers are going to step up and make big catches.
"I think the intent from the offensive side of the ball was: let's get these QBs going, let's take some shots from the outside, and let's see who our guys are. Who's going to go make a play for us? There were a lot of imperfect balls being out there. You can kind of tell: let's just give some guys a chance and see what they can do. Some guys went up and made some really good plays.
"It's really encouraging to see. You can see that was the intent from playcalling. The intent of what the cues were being coached to do before the game. Let's be aggressive during the game and give guys a chance."
Former Georgia QB Jake Fromm gives his assessment of QB Gunner Stockton in the spring game
QB Carson Beck left the Georgia Bulldogs this offseason in the winter transfer window. He signed with the Miami Hurricanes, leaving the Bulldogs without their starting QB.
As a result, Gunner Stockton is expected to take over the starting role next season. Jake Fromm gave his assessment of how Stockton looked in the G-Day game.
"Gunner did some really good things. My favorite play from Gunner was, I think the second drive, a third and eight. He had checked a little route audible, and he drilled it right over the middle. A very huge confidence throw.
"I think, for me, whenever you're ripping balls over the middle to your tight end, you gotta have a lot of confidence in that guy. I really liked seeing that throw."
Gunner Stockton is entering his junior year after two seasons as a backup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
This past season, he made three small appearances in relief before making his first career start in the college football playoff quarterfinals against Notre Dame. He performed well in a losing effort, completing 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and a TD. He had started because of an injury to Carson Beck.
